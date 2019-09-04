• Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has said that the seed for what has become her latest children's book was planted the day a woman called her a drug addict. Sotomayor, who was diagnosed with diabetes at age 7, had gone to the bathroom of an upscale New York restaurant to give herself an insulin shot. She was in her 30s but hiding her diabetes. Another diner entered and saw her and later, as Sotomayor was leaving the restaurant, she heard the woman tell a companion: "She's a drug addict." Angered, Sotomayor confronted her, explaining that the shot was medicine, not drugs: "If you don't know something, ask, don't assume," Sotomayor said. From that exchange comes the title of Sotomayor's latest book, Just Ask! Be Different, Be Brave, Be You, released Tuesday and intended for kids 4 to 8 years old. The book introduces readers to children who face what Sotomayor calls "life challenges" as they work together to create a garden rich with different flowers and plants, a metaphor for their own differences. A young Sotomayor begins the book by talking about her diabetes and encouraging children to ask about other kids' differences. Other children introduce their own challenges, including attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, autism, blindness and Down syndrome. "Differences provide not just beauty in life, but they're important to the quality of the world we live in. It's richer because of our differences. We're not lesser because of it. We're stronger because of it. My book celebrates the many ways in which kids and adults are different and do things differently," Sotomayor said in an interview ahead of the book's publication.

• Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested over the weekend in an assault case involving three employees at a Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino, police said. Police said the 28-year-old, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, was arrested Sunday morning on three counts of battery after an incident at the Mirage. News reports said he hit a parking attendant after getting into an argument. Police originally said Maxwell hit an employee but later said that he "committed a battery" on three. An email seeking comment from Daniel Kim, who has represented Maxwell, was not immediately returned. MGM Resorts, which owns the Mirage, declined to comment Tuesday. Fetty Wap performed at the MTV Video Music Awards last week. He was arrested in November 2017 and charged with driving under the influence after police say he was caught drag racing on a New York highway.

Photo by AP file photo

In this Aug. 26, 2019 file photo Fetty Wap arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on in Newark, N.J.

A Section on 09/04/2019