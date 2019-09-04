Agriculture secretary visiting state today

Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue is scheduled to make two stops in Arkansas today, in Carlisle and in Little Rock, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

Perdue will tour Vantage Midsouth Precision Agriculture, which provides service and high-tech equipment, at 10:15 a.m. He'll visit the Arkansas Department of Agriculture's office in Little Rock at 2 p.m. for a "town hall" meeting with farmers and others previously selected for the event. Neither is a public event.

It's at least the third visit by Perdue to Arkansas since becoming agriculture secretary in 2017 under President Donald Trump's administration. He observed flooding in 2017 and visited with farmers at the Governor's Mansion in 2018.

Perdue and Gov. Asa Hutchinson also will sign a "shared stewardship agreement" for state agencies and Perdue's agency to continue to work together on issues.

-- Stephen Steed

Audio Dimensions in 15-firm merger

A residential and commercial audio-video and integration company with a Little Rock office is among 15 independent smart-home design firms that are being merged into a national network under one new brand.

Audio Dimensions, which also has an office in Oklahoma City, will be part of Bravas LLC. It's the result of a $75 million investment by Presidio Investors, a private-equity firm with offices in San Francisco and Austin, Texas.

Bravas will be based in Overland Park, Kan., with locations in 13 states, about $75 million in annual revenue and a team of more than 285 professionals, according to a news release.

Russell Kim, who founded Audio Dimensions in 1983, will be the general manager of Bravas Oklahoma and Arkansas.

"Bravas gives us the resources, tools, 24/7 support, training, and the ability to deliver the highest levels of professionalism and amazing client care," Kim said in the release.

"To have an investment platform, operating as one national brand, changes the way business is done in our industry," said Ryan Anderson, owner of Elevated Electronics in Kansas City, Mo., and chief executive officer of Bravas.

-- Noel Oman

Index declines 4.81 to close at 419.10

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 419.10, down 4.81.

"Stocks sold off on Tuesday as trade talks between the U.S. and China struck another stumbling block, while a gauge of American manufacturing signaled contraction for the first time in three years," said Chris Harkins, managing director of Raymond James & Associates in Little Rock.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 09/04/2019