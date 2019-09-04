NLR man arrested in 2017 fatal crash

A North Little Rock man was arrested on negligent-homicide charges Thursday two years after his vehicle crashed into an oncoming vehicle, according to court documents.

The Arkansas State Police arrested Matthew Novitsky, 32, three days before the two-year anniversary of Carl Wayne Moore's death, an affidavit for a warrant of Novitsky's arrest said. Moore died on Sept. 1, 2017, in a crash on Arkansas 365 near Candid Lane in Pulaski County.

Investigators said Novitsky was driving south when he attempted to pass another vehicle and struck Moore's vehicle in the northbound lane. Moore died shortly after the crash, the affidavit said.

Novitsky pleaded innocent Thursday. He was not listed as being in the Pulaski County jail as of Tuesday evening.

Metro on 09/04/2019