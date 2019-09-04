Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

Rams extend Goff

Quarterback Jared Goff has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams through the 2024 season. The Rams confirmed the agreement Tuesday night. Goff agreed to a four-year deal worth $134 million, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations. The new deal contains a league-record $110 million in guaranteed money, according to that person, and keeps Goff under contract to the Rams through the 2024 season. Goff is beginning his fourth year with the Rams, who made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft. After a rocky rookie season, Goff has become a two-time Pro Bowl selection under Coach Sean McVay over the past two years. Goff has passed for 8,492 yards with 60 touchdowns and 19 interceptions in 31 regular-season games as McVay's starter. He also led the Rams to two playoff victories before the Super Bowl, where he struggled in a 19-for-38 performance for 229 yards in Los Angeles' 13-3 loss.

Cowboys ink Collins

The Dallas Cowboys and right tackle La'el Collins agreed on a new contract. The deal signed Tuesday is for $50 million over five years, with $35 million guaranteed. It's the second extension Collins and the Cowboys have negotiated since he chose them as an undrafted free agent in 2015. Collins was expected to be a high pick in the draft when his name surfaced in a police investigation into the shooting death of a woman the former LSU player knew in his hometown of Baton Rouge. Collins was cleared in the case, but the timing cost him millions. Now his career earnings are set to surpass $50 million after two years at right tackle. The 26-year-old Collins was at left guard his first two seasons. He became the starter during his rookie year before being limited to three games because of a toe injury in 2016.

Bengals commit to Bernard

The Cincinnati Bengals signed running back Giovani Bernard to a two-year contract extension Tuesday through the 2021 season. He could have become a free agent after this season. Bernard, a second-round draft pick in 2013, has been used to complement Joe Mixon. Last season, he carried 56 times for 211 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also caught 35 passes for 218 yards. Bernard is second in Bengals history for catches (265) and yards receiving (2,278) by a running back, trailing James Brooks. Bernard set a team record for a Bengals running back with 218 yards receiving against Arizona in 2015. He also has the second-longest touchdown run in club history, 89 yards against Carolina in 2014. The Bengals open Sunday at Seattle.

Bears unveil statues

The Chicago Bears unveiled statues of Walter Payton and George Halas at Soldier Field, two days before the team opens the 100th season of the NFL with a home game against the rival Green Bay Packers. Each 12-foot statue is 3,000 pounds. One shows Payton, the Hall of Fame running back who died in 1999 at the age of 45 from cancer, and the other is of Halas, the team's founder, owner and head coach who led the franchise to six NFL titles. Halas died in 1983 at the age of 88. The two were honored Tuesday during a ceremony that included Halas' daughter, Virginia Halas McCaskey; Payton's children, Jarrett and Brittney; and former Bears coach Mike Ditka. The fourth pick in the 1975 draft, Payton spent his entire 13-year NFL career with the Bears. He retired after the 1987 season as the league's all-time leading rusher with 16,726 yards.

Pass breaks nose

A Louisville dance team member will have to visit a specialist to repair a broken nose she suffered when she was hit by an errant pass thrown by Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book. Elizabeth Scott was hit in the fourth quarter of the eighth-ranked Irish's 35-17 victory over the Cardinals on Monday night. Book, under pressure, threw the ball out of bounds and struck Scott as she performed with other dancers near Cardinal Stadium's south end zone. Sheryl Knight, the coach of the Ladybirds dance squad, said in a statement Tuesday that Scott is seeing a specialist because of the break's complicated nature. Knight added that Scott's pain is "manageable," and she is eager to return to the sideline.

BASEBALL

Cano back for Mets

The New York Mets activated second baseman Robinson Cano from the injured list after he missed nearly a month with a torn left hamstring. Cano wasn't in the lineup Tuesday night against the Washington Nationals, but Manager Mickey Callaway said the veteran would be available off the bench. Cano said he was 100% from an injury that had the potential to end his season. Cano is hitting .252 with 10 home runs and 32 RBI in his first season with the Mets after an offseason trade from Seattle. He was 2 for 7 with 2 RBI during a two-game rehabilitation assignment with Class A Brooklyn before returning to the active roster.

Rays wait on returns

Major pitching reinforcements may be on the way for the wild-card chasing Tampa Bay Rays: Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow. Snell, an AL Cy Young Award winner, has been out since July 22 because of bone chips in his throwing elbow that required surgery. He is set to throw batting practice or pitch in a minor-league playoff game Saturday. Glasnow was 6-1 before being sidelined in mid-May by a strained right forearm. He could be back this weekend. Also, the Rays recalled two-way player Brendan McKay on Tuesday from Class AAA Durham, and the left-hander is set to start or follow an opener Friday night against Toronto. McKay missed about 10 days in late August and received a cortisone shot for shoulder fatigue. He is not being allowed to hit. Roster expansion started Sunday, and Tampa Bay now has 34 active players. Glasnow made his second appearance with Class AAA Durham on Monday and likely will be limited to a few innings at first as he continues to rebuild arm strength.

BASKETBALL

Nets forward arrested

Nets forward Rodions Kurucs was arrested Tuesday for allegedly choking a woman during an altercation in his Brooklyn apartment in June, an NYPD spokesman confirmed. "After learning of the allegations against Rodions Kurucs, we notified and are assisting the League Office as they begin the process of gathering more information," the Nets said in a news release. "The Nets organization takes allegations of this nature with extreme seriousness. While the investigation is underway and as we continue to learn more, we will refrain from commenting further." Kurucs, 21, was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, police said. Police said the woman, who is 32, reported the incident Aug. 27. The 6-9 Latvian appeared in 63 games, including 46 starts, during the regular season as a rookie, averaging 8.5 points and 3.9 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per game. He also appeared in four playoff games, including three starts, averaging 6.3 points and five rebounds.

HOCKEY

Kronwall retires

Niklas Kronwall is retiring after 15 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings. The hard-hitting defenseman announced his retirement in a video Tuesday on the team's Twitter account, saying he would be taking a new role within the organization. Kronwall played 953 games in his NHL career and was part of the Detroit team that won the Stanley Cup in 2008. Kronwall had 3 goals and 24 assists in 79 games last season. The rebuilding Red Wings are in their first offseason since the return of Steve Yzerman as general manager. They've missed the postseason three consecutive years.

