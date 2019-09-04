Deputies uncover burglary suspect

Pulaski County deputies found a man -- who surveillance footage showed breaking out a store window -- hiding beneath a blanket in the bed of a truck in the store's parking lot, an arrest report said.

Pulaski County sheriff's deputies responded to 15620 MacArthur Drive Tuesday morning, where Dollar General employees showed the officers footage of a man breaking out a store window, the report said.

Deputies found Jerrod Murphy, 38, hiding beneath a blanket in the bed of his truck, which was parked in the Dollar General parking lot, the report said.

Murphy was in the Pulaski County jail on charges of criminal attempt to commit burglary and first-degree criminal mischief Tuesday evening without bail, according to the jail's roster.

NLR driver arrested on car-crash count

A North Little Rock man was arrested Friday, accused of leaving the scene of a car crash, a report said.

North Little Rock police found Ethan Bright, 28, near 1117 Nicole St., near where a motorist had been injured in an accident, the report said. Bright told police he turned in front of an oncoming vehicle and, when the vehicle struck his car, he panicked and ran, the report said.

The report did not list the location of the accident or the extent of the victim's injuries.

Officers arrested Bright on charges of leaving the scene of an accident with injury and failure to yield right of way, the report said. Bright was not listed in the Pulaski County jail roster Tuesday evening.

Metro on 09/04/2019