Parliament move targets no-deal Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks Tuesday in the House of Commons as a Conservative Party rebel, Philip Lee, switched parties. Lee accused Johnson of “putting lives and livelihoods at risk.”

LONDON -- British lawmakers on Tuesday moved to prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson from taking the country out of the European Union without a formal agreement, prompting Johnson to say he would call for a new general election.

The 328-301 vote cleared the way for his opponents to introduce a bill today that would seek to prevent Britain from leaving the European Union without a deal Oct. 31.

"Parliament is on the brink of wrecking any deal we might be able to strike in Brussels," Johnson said. "Because tomorrow's bill would hand control of the negotiations to the EU. And that would mean more dither, more delay, more confusion."

It was a critical moment in Britain's three-year effort to extricate itself from the European Union. The saga has divided Britons, torn apart the ruling Conservative Party and prompted complaints that Johnson has trampled the conventions of the country's unwritten constitution.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5MqLTwLnO-Q]

Many lawmakers believe a no-deal Brexit would be disastrous for the nation's economy. Tuesday's vote suggested they have the numbers to succeed.

Even if they can force Johnson to seek a delay to that deadline, any extension would have to be approved by each of the other 27 EU nations.

Johnson's threat of a new general election would take Britain's future directly to the people for a third general election in four years.

"I don't want an election but if [members of Parliament] vote tomorrow to stop the negotiations and to compel another pointless delay of Brexit, potentially for years, then that will be the only way to resolve this," Johnson said minutes after he lost the vote in Parliament.

Johnson would need the support of two-thirds of Parliament to schedule an election, which could happen as soon as Oct. 14.

Opposition Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said his party was prepared to fight an election, but he first wanted Parliament to pass the delay bill, and to ensure that Britain won't abruptly crash out of the EU without a deal to manage the withdrawal.

"Tonight we defeated Boris Johnson in his first Commons test and tomorrow we will legislate against his disastrous No Deal plans," Corbyn tweeted.

Johnson, meanwhile, insisted that Britain was making progress in talks with European Union leaders about an orderly Brexit.

He said his opponents' proposal to delay Brexit by another three months would "force us to beg for yet another pointless delay."

"If that happens, all the progress we have been making will have been for nothing," Johnson said, calling the legislation "Jeremy Corbyn's surrender bill."

In his response, Corbyn said, "This reckless government only has one plan, and that is to crash out of the European Union."

He said Johnson's government had "no mandate, no morals and, as of today, no majority."

Earlier Tuesday, Johnson lost his working majority in Parliament when one Conservative, Phillip Lee, quit the party to join the Liberal Democrats, who have positioned the party as an anti-Brexit entity.

The practical effect of Lee's leaving for Johnson was limited, however, because the government would fall only if it were defeated in a confidence motion.

In a symbolic moment, however, Lee walked across the floor of the House of Commons and sat beside Jo Swinson, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, as Johnson was speaking about the recent summit of the Group of Seven leaders. Lee accused Johnson of pursuing a damaging withdrawal from the European Union in unprincipled ways, and of "putting lives and livelihoods at risk."

Lee's departure from the Conservative Party may not be the last; Johnson has promised to expel any Conservative lawmaker who voted against him on Tuesday. That could threaten his ability to manage day-to-day business in Parliament, underscoring the need for a new election.

Opponents of a no-deal Brexit argue that Johnson's promise to leave the bloc without a deal, if necessary, would be catastrophic for the British economy. Many experts say it could lead to shortages of food, fuel and medicine, and wreak havoc on parts of the manufacturing sector that rely on the seamless flow of goods across the English Channel.

But time to block a no-deal departure is running short. Johnson last week maneuvered to give his political opponents even less time to block a no-deal Brexit, getting Queen Elizabeth II's approval to suspend Parliament. His critics sued, and attorneys arguing the case at a court in Scotland completed submissions Tuesday. The judge could rule as soon as today.

Johnson says he needs to keep the no-deal option on the table to give him leverage in talks in Brussels because an abrupt exit also would damage continental economies, if not as much as Britain's.

Britain's main demand is for the European Union to ditch the so-called Irish backstop, a guarantee that the bloc insists it needs to ensure that goods flow smoothly across the Irish border whatever happens in trade negotiations with Britain. Johnson said he planned to visit Dublin next week for talks with his Irish counterpart, Leo Varadkar.

The EU insists it won't renegotiate the agreement struck with former Prime Minister Theresa May.

Johnson has told French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel he could come up with a better alternative to the Irish backstop.

The EU has said it hasn't received any proposals from the British government aimed at overcoming the impasse.

European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said the EU's executive body, which supervises talks on behalf of Britain's 27 European partners, is operating on the "working assumption" that Britain will leave the bloc Oct. 31.

Information for this article was contributed by Stephen Castle of The New York Times; by Gregory Katz, Danica Kirka and Lorne Cook of The Associated Press; and by Kevin Sullivan, Karla Adam and Laura Hughes of The Washington Post.

Photo by AP/House of Commons

British lawmakers announce the results Tuesday of a vote wresting control of the House of Commons agenda from Prime Minister Boris Johnson and allowing introduction of a bill seeking a smooth exit from the European Union.

Photo by The New York Times/ANDREW TESTA

Protesters on opposite sides of the Brexit divide argue Tuesday during demonstrations outside Parliament in London.

A Section on 09/04/2019