Police investigating Arkansas woman's death as homicide

Police are investigating the death of a Jonesboro woman as a homicide, authorities said Wednesday.

Investigators said Felecia Channell, 33, was found dead Tuesday night in her Floyd Street home.

Channell was reported missing around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, police said, and a neighbor told officers she had not seen the woman since earlier that morning and she did not pick up her children from school.

Officers returned to the neighborhood after a family member reported finding Channell’s body on her bedroom floor later that night.

Channell's body has been sent to the state Crime Lab to determine a cause of death, authorities said.

Police said they have identified a suspect, but they won't release any information about the individual at this time. No arrests have been made in connection to the death, and police said the investigation is ongoing.

Information for this article was contributed by Stephen Simpson of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.