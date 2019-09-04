Police: Teen shot in west Little Rock

A teen was shot around midnight Wednesday at Berkley Apartments by an unknown suspect, police said.

The 17-year-old told police he was sitting outside the apartments at 1601 N. Shackleford Rd. in west Little Rock when a vehicle pulled up and someone he did not know shot him.

His girlfriend took him in a car and flagged down emergency medical services, who transported the teen to the hospital. The teen and girlfriend were interviewed by police.

Police did not provide any description of the suspect.