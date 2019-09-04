Registration open for Thea art event

Registration for the Thea Foundation's "Thea Paves the Way," its annual chalk art event, will be ongoing through Sept. 13, an earlier date than in years past, the foundation announced.

"Thea Paves The Way" will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 21 on the front lawn of the William J. Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock.

The event is free, but registration is required before the deadline, according to the foundation. More information about the event and on how to register is available at theafoundation.org under "Events."

The chalk art event, begun in 2005, annually brings together dozens of school, family, church and community groups to share in a creative effort and cover the property's sidewalks with chalk art.

The nonprofit Thea Foundation is headquartered at 401 Main St. in North Little Rock's downtown Argenta Arts District.

