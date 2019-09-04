South Arkansas authorities search for stolen urns containing couple's ashes

The Union County sheriff’s office is currently investigating a burglary near Smackover and is asking for the public’s help in finding two pieces of missing property.

Capt. Jeff Stinson, chief investigator at the sheriff's office, said the victim of the theft reported that urns containing her late parents’ ashes were stolen.

The theft, which took place at a residence off Smackover Highway, was reported Friday evening. Bedside tables, a vanity, an inflatable hot tub, table saws, paintings, marble slabs and counter tops were also stolen.

The victim’s mother’s urn is described as a ceramic teapot, possibly with designs. Her father’s urn is described as a tall, slender metal vase.

Stinson said the theft is believed to have taken place some time within the past three weeks. The victim was away from her home at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information on the theft or the whereabouts of the urn is encouraged to contact the Union County sheriff's office Detective Cathy Phillips at 870-864-1970.

“If somebody, in whatever fashion, comes into possession of those urns, specifically, or those two items with the remains in them, just reach out to us,” Stinson said. “We’re not going to ask a whole lot of questions. If you found them somewhere, they turned up in a ditch or whatever the case may be – she just really wants them back.”