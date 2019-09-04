State Sports Briefs

FOOTBALL

UCA duo recognized by Southland

University of Central Arkansas wide receiver Lujuan Winningham and cornerback Robert Rochell were named offensive and defensive players of the week by the Southland Conference on Tuesday.

Winnigham caught 8 passes for 222 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Bears' 35-28 victory over Western Kentucky. Rochell made 7 tackles, had 1 interception and 2 pass breakups in the victory.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Henderson State second in Missouri

Henderson State University shot a 303 and trails Rogers State (Okla.) by one stroke after the first round of the Central Region Fall Preview in Blue Springs, Mo.

Harding University is in sixth place with a 308, while the University of Arkansas at Monticello is 12th with a 320. Southern Arkansas University is 13th with a 323.

Individually, Bryle Alcorn of Harding and Mackenzy Turner of Southern Arkansas are tied for third with a 2-over 74. Taylor Loeb of Henderson State is tied for seventh with a 3-over 75. Freshmen Allie Bianchi, Karen Lee and Daphney Tilton are tied for 13th with a 4-over 76. Skylar Mast of UAM is also tied for 13th at 76.

GOLF

Lupus Tournament set

The Terry Paul Thode Lupus Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Sept. 14 at DeSoto Country Club in Hot Springs Village.

Registration will begin at noon and a shotgun start will take place at 1 p.m. Participants can register at www.lupus-arkansas.com. The entry fee is $85 per player and $340 per team and includes refreshments, dinner and ceremony. Awards will be given for longest drive and closest to the pin. For more information, email eltontaylorsr@gmail.com.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Arkansas' Podojil earns SEC award

University of Arkansas forward Anna Podojil was named SEC freshman of the week after scoring two goals at the Rebel Classic in Oxford, Miss.

The freshman scored the only Razorback goal in a 1-1 double-overtime tie against Minnesota on Thursday. On Sunday, Podojil scored on an assist from from junior Taylor Malham in the 49th minute against Southeast Missouri State.

MEN'S CROSS COUNTRY

Arkansas freshman wins weekly honor

Myles Richter of the University of Arkansas was named SEC co-freshman of the week after the Hurricane Invitational last weekend at Mowhawk Sports Complex in Tulsa.

Richter was the Razorbacks' top runner, finishing the 4-mile course in 20 minutes, 26 seconds.

VOLLEYBALL

Lyon falls to Bethel

Lyon College lost 25-13, 25-18, 25-18 to Bethel University on Tuesday night in Batesville.

Lyon (4-4) was led by Maria Eleni Bampiri, who had eight kills and four blocks. Michayla Shanks had 11 digs and Ellie Embry had 10 assists.

