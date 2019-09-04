Stock seller issued state order to stop

A former Springdale resident has been issued a cease-and-desist order by Arkansas Securities Commissioner B. Edmond Waters to stop selling unregistered stock in the state.

The order was filed against Adam B. Sharp and his companies Social Automotive Management Services LLC and Social Inc., according to a Tuesday news release. The commissioner claimed that the companies sold unregistered stock and committed securities fraud by selling at least $551,500 in securities to at least 25 investors.

According to the release, Sharp, among other things, made unrealistic income claims and promised large returns in a relatively short time period.

According to the cease-and-desist order, Sharp also failed to tell investors about his financial condition, which included a foreclosure on his home and pending civil litigation, and did not disclose that substantial amounts of investor money would be used by Sharp personally.

Business on 09/04/2019