Little Rock man, 27, ID'd as shooting victim found dead in crashed car near Mount Holly Cemetery

Police have identified a homicide victim found dead in a crashed car near Mount Holly Cemetery on Tuesday night as a 27-year-old Little Rock man.

Police said Clinton Burrell, Jr. was found with an apparent gunshot wound inside a Chevrolet Malibu around 9:10 p.m. after police responded to reports of shots fired near West 13th and Arch streets.

The Malibu had crashed into a ramp leading into Mount Holly Cemetery. Authorities said Burrell died at the scene.

Burrell’s death marks the fourth reported homicide in Little Rock in about a week. Cameron Pearson, 20, was fatally shot on South Pulaski Street on Friday, Marcus Fleming, 33, died in a shooting Thursday at a Little Caesars on South University Avenue and Isaac McCoy, 39, was killed Aug. 27 in a west Little Rock residence.

