UALR's interim provost named acting chancellor

The interim executive vice chancellor and provost at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock since last October has been named acting chancellor.

UA System President Donald R. Bobbitt named Christina Drale to the position on Wednesday, three days after previous chancellor Andrew Rogerson's resignation went into effect. Rogerson announced he was stepping down on Friday.

In a news release, the system said Drale would fill the chancellor role while "Bobbitt considers a plan for the future leadership of the campus." The statement noted Bobbit would meet with "stakeholders" leading up to a UA Board of Trustees meeting on Sept. 12-13.

“In her time in the provost position, Dr. Drale has shown to be a very capable leader and I am grateful to her for stepping up to serve UA Little Rock as acting chancellor,” Bobbitt said in the statement. “She has my full confidence and support as we work through a long-term plan for the institution.”

Drale has served UALR in administration roles since 2006, including as associate vice chancellor for faculty relations and administrations.