UNDER THE RADAR: Hamburg's DJ Johnson

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR football prospect is Hamburg’s DJ Johnson.

Class: 2020

Position: Running back

Size: 6-1, 200 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.6

Stats: As a junior, 45 rushes for 328 yards and 2 touchdowns; 30 catches for 364 yards and 2 touchdowns; 387 return yards and 1,079 all-purpose yards.

Interest: Louisiana Tech, Ouachita Baptist, Harding

Coach Cecil Cossey: “DJ is exactly what any coach would want in a team captain. He leads by example and raises the bar for his teammates. He’s a 200-pound running back that can take it the distance on any play. He was an all-conference receiver and plays cornerback, so, he has elite hands out of the backfield. He’s already made the necessary ACT and has a 3.2 core GPA. The teachers, staff, and entire town of Hamburg love him. He’s the type of kid you want your son to look up to and to be like. Now it’s time for some offers to start coming in. A college somewhere is about to get a steal with one heck of a football player and an even better young man.”