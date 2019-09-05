34 counts of child porn added to rape, human trafficking charges against Arkansas man, authorities say

New evidence brought against a 49-year-old Searcy man has resulted in over 30 additional charges, according to a news release from the city's police department.

The department reported Thursday that authorities discovered child pornography on devices belonging to John Ronald Ord. Authorities also produced new witnesses to charges of human trafficking against Ord, the release states.

Ord is now charged with 34 counts of child pornography, an additional count of trafficking of person, second-degree sexual assault, and criminal attempt, police said.

Ord was arrested and charged with rape in May after a man told detectives Ord sexually assaulted him when he was a child, according to police.

In June, detectives found evidence allowing them to file a human trafficking charge against Ord, according to police.

Court documents allege that between 2013 and 2016, Ord recruited the child for commercial sex. Police allege in court records that Ord sexually assaulted the child until he was 17.

Detectives with the Searcy Police Department urge anyone with information or anyone who is a possible victim of Ord to come forward.