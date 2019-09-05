Arkansas man charged with capital murder in cellmate's death

FAYETTEVILLE -- Prosecutors have filed a murder charge against the man accused of killing his cellmate last month while he was awaiting trial on a separate murder charge related to fatally shooting a woman earlier this year.

Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett said Thursday he filed a capital murder charge against Dekota James Harvey.

Arraignment is set for Monday in circuit court. Capital murder is punishable by either life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

A deputy found Harvey on Aug. 27 waiting at the door of his cell in the county jail and Luis Cobos-Cenobio laying on his back on the floor by his bunk bed.

Kelly Cantrell, public information officer for the sheriff's office, said the initial indications were Cobos-Cenobio was strangled. No weapons were found in the cell.

Harvey, of Fayetteville, was arrested in March in connection with the shooting death of Elizabeth Dawson. He has pleaded not guilty to capital murder in that case.