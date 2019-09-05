Bentonville police officer struck restrained hospital patient, court documents state

A Bentonville police officer charged with misdemeanor battery last week is accused of striking a restrained hospital patient in the face earlier this year, court documents show.

Officer Christopher Alexander, 29, escorted a man to Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers around 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case.

The man was combative when they arrived at the hospital, the affidavit says, and Alexander assisted in restraining him. The man continued to scream and tried to spit and stand, so he was placed in leg and arm restraints.

While Alexander attempted to “calm” the man, the officer hit him in the face, according to the affidavit.

Witnesses said the man bled from the "nose and mouth area." The affidavit states the man was restrained when the officer hit him.

Alexander faces one count of third-degree battery. He was placed on administrative leave by the police department after he was arrested.