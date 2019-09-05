Betts has 2 HRs, 4 hits to lead Red Sox over Twins

BOSTON -- Mookie Betts homered on the first two pitches he saw, collecting four hits and five RBI in all, and Eduardo Rodriguez allowed five singles in seven shutout innings Wednesday night to help the Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 6-2.

The Red Sox won for the 12th time in 17 games and remained 5½ games back in the race for the American League's second wild-card spot. The AL Central-leading Twins, who had won seven of eight, fell to 5½ games ahead of second-place Cleveland in the division.

Betts homered into the first row of the Green Monster seats on the first pitch of the game from Jose Berrios (11-8), then sent one out of the ballpark with two on in the second to make it 4-0. Betts added a single down the third base line in the fourth -- after taking a pitch -- and hit an RBI single in the sixth, also on the second pitch of the at-bat.

"I just know he's a good pitcher and if you start falling behind, he's going to put you away quick," Betts said. "That's kind of the general thought: You've got to be aggressive."

He came up again in the eighth and made his only out, on a line drive back at the mound that pitcher Brusdar Graterol caught before it hit him in the gut.

Following a 47-minute rain delay before the first pitch, Rodriguez (17-5) struck out eight while walking four and hitting a batter to add to what was already a career high in victories. The Red Sox are 12-1 when he starts at Fenway Park, and 10-2 in his last 12 starts overall.

Ryan Brasier relieved Rodriguez to start the eighth and immediately gave up a single to Nelson Cruz and a two-run home run to Eddie Rosario. Minnesota put two on with one out in the ninth against Darwinzon Hernandez before Brandon Workman got a game-ending 1-4-3 double play for his 11th save.

The Red Sox had 21 pitchers on the roster for the game, with 17 of them in the bullpen in case they were needed. They used five pitchers in all.

Berrios pitched five-plus innings, allowing 6 runs on 8 hits and 3 walks while striking out 6. It was the second-most runs he's allowed this season.

Twins catcher Willians Astudillo threw out Mitch Moreland from one knee on a dribbler in front of the plate in the second inning.

Berrios did even better, diving to stop a checked-swing nubber by Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) down the third-base line in the fifth, and throwing from one knee as he fell away from the play. He wound up flat on his back before third baseman Miguel Sano came over to congratulate him, putting his arm around the pitcher as they walked off the field together.

YANKEES 4, RANGERS 1 Aaron Judge hit a go-ahead, two-run home run, Gleyber Torres added his 34th home run and New York beat Texas.

INDIANS 8, WHITE SOX 6 Shane Bieber struck out nine over seven innings to snap a three-game losing streak and Franmil Reyes hit a two-run home run as host Cleveland beat Chicago.

ROYALS 5, TIGERS 4 Jorge Soler extended his team record with his 40th home run, Hunter Dozier and Alex Gordon had three hits each, and host Kansas City beat Detroit.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 8, NATIONALS 4 Justin Wilson and the Mets' bullpen held on, rookie Pete Alonso hit his major league-leading 45th home run and visiting New York defeated Washington.

REDS 8, PHILLIES 5 Reliever Michael Lorenzen hit a two-run home run in the eighth as host Cincinnati beat Philadelphia.

PIRATES 6, MARLINS 5 Bryan Reynolds' two-run bloop single capped a three-run ninth inning as Pittsburgh rallied over visiting Miami.

GIANTS 9, CARDINALS 8 Kevin Pillar had four hits, including a go-ahead, two-run home run in the eighth inning, and San Francisco rallied to cool off host St. Louis.

