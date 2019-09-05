Bid for new election turned aside in U.K.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds his first “Prime Minister’s Questions” session Wednesday in Parliament, where he portrayed himself as a “sensible, moderate and Conservative” leader trying to meet the Oct. 31 deadline for Britain’s departure from the European Union.

LONDON -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Wednesday for a national election on Oct. 15, saying it was the only way out of the Brexit impasse after opposition lawmakers moved to block his plan to leave the European Union next month without a deal.

But Parliament delivered Johnson his third defeat in two days, refusing to vote in sufficient numbers for a motion triggering a vote. Johnson indicated he would try again, saying an election was the only way forward and accusing Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn of being afraid of the public's judgment.

"The obvious conclusion, I'm afraid, is that he does not think he will win," Johnson said.

After lawmakers in the House of Commons approved a bill designed to halt a no-deal Brexit, Johnson said: "There is only one way forward for the country."

Johnson insists that Britain must leave the EU on Oct. 31, with or without a deal, and he accused the opposition of trying to "overturn the biggest democratic vote in our history," referring to the outcome of the 2016 referendum to leave the bloc.

But Johnson did not get the general election he sought -- at least not yet. Opposition parties, deeply mistrustful of Johnson, said they would not back one until the bill to bar a no-deal Brexit becomes law. Johnson needs the support of two-thirds of the 650 lawmakers in the House of Commons to trigger an election.

"Let the bill pass and have Royal Assent, and then we can have a general election," Corbyn said.

Johnson signaled that he would try again to trigger a snap election, urging opposition lawmakers to reflect overnight and over the next few days.

In a second-straight day of parliamentary turmoil, the House of Commons voted 327-299 in favor of the bill, sending it to Parliament's upper chamber, the House of Lords. Even so, the bill's fate is uncertain. With Johnson set to suspend Parliament for several weeks starting next week, pro-Brexit peers in the House of Lords are threatening to try to stop the bill by filibustering until time runs out.

Members of the House of Lords took food, drinks and bedding to Westminster in preparation for a long session.

The maneuvers are part of a showdown between Johnson's Brexit-at-all-costs administration and a Parliament worried about the economic and social damage that could be wrought by a messy divorce.

On Wednesday, Johnson led his first "Prime Minister's Questions" session in Parliament and demanded: "Let's get Brexit done."

He portrayed himself as a "sensible, moderate and Conservative" leader who wanted to "deliver the mandate of the people" by Oct. 31, even if that means an exit without agreements in place to regulate trade and other matters. He accused his opponents of "dither, delay and confusion" that would guarantee more years of debate and uncertainty about Brexit. And he dismissed predictions of the economic harm of a no-deal Brexit as "shameless scaremongering."

Opposition lawmakers, supported by rebels in Johnson's Conservative Party, warn that crashing out of the bloc without an agreement would cause irreparable economic harm.

"There is very little time left," said Labor Party lawmaker Hilary Benn as he introduced the opposition bill. "The purpose of the bill is very simple: to ensure that the United Kingdom does not leave the European Union on the 31st of October without an agreement."

The bill would require the government to ask the EU to delay Brexit until Jan. 31, 2020, if Britain can't secure a deal with the bloc by late October.

The lawmakers hope to pass the bill into law -- a process that can take months -- by the end of the week because Johnson plans to suspend Parliament from next week until Oct. 14.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said Wednesday that it wanted to make available $860 million normally used for natural disasters and the effects of globalization, seeking to help member states that would suffer financially from Britain's abrupt departure.

In a document updated Wednesday, the commission set out additional urgent measures that it proposes to mitigate a no-deal Brexit, signaling that Brussels considers that scenario to be likely despite the political gyrations in London.

JOHNSON'S DILEMMA

Johnson became prime minister in July by promising to lead Britain out of the EU by breaking the impasse that has paralyzed the country's politics since voters decided in June 2016 to leave the bloc. But he is caught between the EU -- which refuses to renegotiate the deal it struck with Johnson's predecessor, Theresa May -- and a majority of British lawmakers opposed to leaving without an agreement.

Johnson insisted Wednesday that talks with the EU on a revised deal were "making substantial progress."

But the bloc says the U.K. has not submitted any substantial new proposals. European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said "there is nothing new" from London.

Corbyn accused Johnson of bad faith -- pretending to negotiate but really frittering away time until a no-deal Brexit became inevitable.

"These negotiations are a sham. All he is doing is running down the clock," Corbyn told lawmakers in the House of Commons.

Johnson condemned the opposition legislation as a "surrender bill" that would tie his hands and "wreck any chance" of Britain conducting successful negotiations with the EU.

Johnson, who was a leader of the 2016 campaign to leave the EU, has long said that his enthusiasm and energy for Brexit will allow him to succeed in leaving the EU where May had failed, leading to her resignation.

But events have spiraled out of his control.

On Tuesday, Johnson lost his first House of Commons vote as prime minister when lawmakers approved a motion 328-301 that enabled their push for legislation to stop a no-deal Brexit. His government lost its working majority as one Conservative lawmaker defected to the opposition and as more than 20 Conservative legislators sided with the opposition on the vote.

Johnson responded quickly, expelling the rebels from the Conservatives in Parliament, leaving them as independent lawmakers. Among those bounced out were former International Development Secretary Rory Stewart; Kenneth Clarke, a former treasury chief and the longest-serving member of the House of Commons; and Nicholas Soames, the grandson of Winston Churchill.

Soames came close to tears as he told the House of Commons that he had been proud to serve as a Conservative lawmaker for 37 years.

"I am truly very sad that it should end in this way," he said.

Corbyn said Wednesday: "If the prime minister does to the country what he has done to his party in the past 24 hours, I think a lot of people have a great deal to fear from his incompetence and his vacillation."

But the beleaguered U.K. leader got a boost Wednesday when a Scottish court refused to intervene in his decision to suspend Parliament, ruling it was a matter for lawmakers to decide, not the courts.

The case was only the first of several challenges to Johnson's maneuver, however.

Transparency campaigner Gina Miller, who won a ruling in the Supreme Court in 2017 that stopped the government from triggering the countdown to Brexit without a vote in Parliament, has another legal challenge in the works -- set to be heard today. A human-rights campaigner has sued in Northern Ireland, arguing that the historic Good Friday peace accord is in jeopardy because of Johnson's actions.

Information for this article was contributed by Jill Lawless, Danica Kirka, Gregory Katz and Lorne Cook of The Associated Press; by Kevin Sullivan, Karla Adam, Michael Birnbaum and Laura Hughes of The Washington Post; and by Stephen Castle of The New York Times.

Photo by AP/House of Commons/JESSICA TAYLOR

Opposition lawmakers listen skeptically before approving a bill designed to halt a no-deal Brexit. Johnson countered by calling for a general election on Oct. 15.

