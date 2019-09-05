Culprit's sentence 100 years in assault

A Traskwood man has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for 2018 crimes against a Saline County woman, including assaulting her and holding her hostage.

Authorities said in a news release that Boyce Wayne Williams, 45, broke into the woman's house around 1 a.m. Oct. 21, 2018, a day after she and a police officer had ordered him to stay away.

Williams threatened the woman's son, who had awakened, and persuaded the youth to go away.

Police said Williams then began to terrorize the woman, putting a gun in her mouth, saying she should be glad it was a BB gun, and holding a knife to her throat. He then physically assaulted her and destroyed some of her property, according to a news release.

Williams didn't allow the woman to leave until around 6 a.m., when she convinced him that a co-worker would be looking for her if she didn't show up to work.

He warned her not to call police because "he was going to work with her," according to the release, but the woman called authorities and asked them to arrive at her workplace without using their lights or sirens.

Williams followed the woman inside her workplace.

"You better not call the cops, or I will kill you and everyone around you," he told the woman, according to the release. Authorities said a co-worker testified to overhearing Williams make the threat before he left.

Police were interviewing the woman when Williams called the workplace later. The woman put the call on speaker, and Williams admitted to assaulting her and putting the BB gun in her mouth, police said.

A police officer recorded the conversation on his body camera and told Williams that he would seek a warrant for his arrest.

Williams was previously convicted of violent crimes, including similar crimes against a pregnant woman in 2007, in which he committed a violent act against her and held her against her will, according to the release.

State Desk on 09/05/2019