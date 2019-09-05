Flee coast, millions warned

An aerial view Wednesday shows the devastation on the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas. Getting relief to the worst-hit areas of the Bahamas has been complicated by damage to runways, officials said.

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Hurricane Dorian, back to a Category 3 storm, crept up the Southeastern coast of the United States on Wednesday and millions were ordered to evacuate as forecasters said near-record levels of seawater and rain threatened to inundate Georgia and the Carolinas.

The storm, which ravaged the Bahamas with more than a full day of devastating wind and rain, had weakened from a Category 5 storm to a Category 2 before strengthening again late Wednesday. Dorian still had dangerously high winds and threatened to swamp low-lying regions from Georgia to southeastern Virginia as it moved northward.

"We will experience hurricane-force winds, in at least gusts," South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said at a news conference Wednesday. Even if the hurricane doesn't end up hitting the state directly, he said, "there's still going to be wind and water and if you're in the coastal area, that water can be treacherous."

In the Bahamas, Health Minister Duane Sands announced Wednesday that the death toll there had jumped to 20, with little doubt that it would climb higher.

Sands said 17 of the dead were from the Abaco Islands and three from Grand Bahama. He said he could not release further details because the government still had to contact family members.

Dorian was expected to continue moving northward off the Florida and Georgia coasts through Wednesday night, followed by a turn to the north-northeast today and a turn toward the northeast tonight, the National Hurricane Center said. Dorian's center could be close to the Carolinas from today through Friday morning.

Forecasters said earlier Wednesday that they expected little change in the storm's strength. By the time it is expected to brush by Wilmington, N.C., early Friday, forecasters say it probably still will have winds as strong as 90 mph.

Dorian appeared likely to get dangerously near Charleston, S.C., which is particularly vulnerable because it is on a peninsula. A flood chart posted by the National Weather Service projected a combined high tide and storm surge around Charleston Harbor of 10.3 feet; the record, 12.5 feet, was set by Hugo in 1989.

Stores and restaurants were boarded up with wood and corrugated metal in the city's historic downtown, and about 830,000 people were under mandatory evacuation orders on the South Carolina coast. More than 400 people were in state-operated shelters statewide, and more were expected.

In North Carolina, where authorities said an 85-year-old man died when he fell from a ladder while getting ready for the storm, Gov. Roy Cooper warned about the threat of storm surge and flash flooding from heavy rains. The Outer Banks were particularly vulnerable.

Georgia's coastal islands were also at risk, Gov. Brian Kemp said Wednesday.

"We are very worried, especially about the barrier islands getting cut off if we have these storm surges at the same time as ... the high tides," Kemp said.

Duke Energy said Dorian could cause more than 700,000 power failures in eastern regions of North Carolina and South Carolina, and Georgia Power said about 2,800 homes and businesses were already without electricity.

The Navy ordered ships at its huge base in Norfolk, Va., to head out to sea for safety, and warplanes at Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Va., were being moved inland to Ohio.

Weaker but bigger since it slammed the Bahamas with 185 mph winds earlier this week, Dorian was moving north at 7 mph late Wednesday. Forecasters said it had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph and was centered about 105 miles south of Charleston. Hurricane-force winds extended outward up to 60 miles from its center.

A hurricane warning covered about 500 miles of coastline, and authorities warned about 3 million residents to get away before the water and wind rose with Dorian's approach.

The acting administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Peter Gaynor, said 4,000 federal responders; 6,000 National Guard members; and 40,000 utility workers were on standby for the hurricane.

"We are ready to go," Gaynor said. "We'll follow Dorian up the coast until it is not a threat to the U.S."

ANXIOUS TO HELP

As Dorian pulled away from the Bahamas, relief workers, medical personnel, pilots and others gathered at a private terminal of the Nassau airport Wednesday among boxes of supplies, anxiously awaiting permission from the government to fly to devastated areas and provide assistance.

But with most of the runways on the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama -- the islands most heavily pummeled by the storm -- flooded or covered in sand, it was difficult to deliver help or even assess the damage wrought by the storm. In addition, the government has given priority to helicopter evacuations.

"It is frustrating," said Wes Comfort, director of operations for Heart to Heart International, a Kansas group. "There are people who want to help and professionals who know how to help."

The U.S. Coast Guard, Britain's navy and relief organizations including the United Nations and the Red Cross joined the effort to rush food and medicine to survivors and lift the most desperate people to safety by helicopter. The U.S. government also dispatched urban search-and-rescue teams.

Dorian made landfall as a Category 5 hurricane Sunday, then lingered, pummeling the northern islands of the Bahamian archipelago for more than three days.

Despite the limited access to the islands, pilots have conducted flyovers revealing scenes of devastation. Entire neighborhoods were reduced to fields of rubble, and houses were crushed into splinters.

The Bahamian prime minister, Hubert Minnis, was able to go on a reconnaissance mission over Abaco on Tuesday afternoon, though storm conditions still prevented flying over Grand Bahama.

"People need mostly food, security and shelter," Minnis said in brief comments to reporters when he returned.

'WE'RE LUCKY TODAY'

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Florida had been "very, very lucky, indeed" that the state had avoided a direct hit.

"Our original chart was that it was going to be hitting Florida directly," Trump said in the Oval Office as he held up a forecast map showing an earlier projection of Dorian's path. "And it took a right turn, and ultimately, hopefully, we're going to be lucky."

The map he displayed included what appeared to be a hand-drawn half-circle that extended the cone of uncertainty over an area of Alabama.

Trump had raised eyebrows Sunday when he tweeted that Alabama, along with the Carolinas and Georgia, "will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated."

The National Weather Service in Birmingham, Ala., tweeted in response: "Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian. We repeat, no impacts from Hurricane #Dorian will be felt across Alabama. The system will remain too far east."

Trump had no explanation for who had altered the map he displayed in the White House.

In Florida, initially projected to take a direct hit from Dorian, there was widespread relief and gratitude after the storm passed the state from a relatively safe distance offshore.

"We're lucky today," said Ryan Haggett, kitchen manager at the Oceanside Beach Bar and Grill, at Flagler Beach on the state's central coast. Haggett and others were removing storm shutters they had placed over the restaurant's windows and planned to serve dinner Wednesday night.

"This storm was much less than what happened two years ago, three years ago with Irma and Matthew," Haggett said, referring to the deadly storms that hit in 2017 and 2016. "They were the worst."

With the threat to Florida easing and the danger shifting northward, Orlando, Florida's international airport reopened, as did Walt Disney World and Universal. Dorian forced Disney Cruise Line to cancel one trip and delay the return of another ship to Port Canaveral.

One resident in the state died while preparing for the storm Monday evening, when Dorian's path was still projected to include central Florida. Joseph Walden, 56, was sitting on a tree limb and using a chain saw to trim other limbs in the Orlando suburb of Ocoee when one of the cut limbs broke free and struck him, knocking him to the ground, Ocoee police said in a news release. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

During a briefing Wednesday, President Donald Trump points to a Hurricane Dorian forecast map from last week that includes a drawn-in section of Alabama in the storm track. Trump had raised eyebrows Sunday when he tweeted that Alabama could be hit.

Waves crash against a pier Wednesday on Tybee Island, Ga.

Debbie Pagan checks on her furniture one last time Wednesday before she and her husband, Tony, leave their home Wednesday on Tybee Island, Ga., for higher ground. During Hurricane Irma last year, Pagan said, they got nearly three feet of water inside the house.

A demolished airplane sits in debris Wednesday at the airport in Freeport, Bahamas.

