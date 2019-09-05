Former Arkansas high school student pleads guilty to planning to shoot at, bomb school

A former Conway High School student who said he wanted to open fire on and bomb his alma mater pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of making a terroristic threat.

Daniel Croslin, 20, faces six to 30 years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.

Police began investigating Croslin in August 2018 after a counselor at UAMS told police Croslin had spoke about wanting to shoot people at Conway High School, according to a probable cause affidavit. He said he was bullied as a student and wanted “them” to hurt the way he did, though he did not mention any names.

Croslin had voluntarily committed himself to the psychiatric unit, not for the desire to harm people but because he had recently overdosed, according to the affidavit.

The counselor told police she believed Croslin would carry out the shooting, if he had the means. Croslin told doctors at UAMS he had access to guns at both his mother's and father’s homes.

Croslin said he wrote plans for the shooting and bombs in a notebook that was left at an old apartment. Police contacted his former roommate, who found the notebook.

Inside the notebook were pages of writing detailing the bullying Croslin experienced, the affidavit states, and plans for specifically how he would carry out a shooting and bombing at the school.

When interviewed by police shortly after his arrest, Croslin said he was sincere about his plans to commit the attack before being hospitalized, and he was planning to carry out the plans when he wrote them.

Croslin is set for sentencing Nov. 8.