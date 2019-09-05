Franke’s Cafeteria location in downtown Little Rock closes

Franke’s Cafeteria, which has been operating for a century in downtown Little Rock, has closed its location in the Regions Center Building, 400 W. Capitol Ave.

Bob Perell, manager of the Franke's location at 11121 N. Rodney Parham Road in west Little Rock, confirmed the closure Thursday morning. “It's an ownership decision — that's all I can say,” he said.

Perell said for the time being, the subsidiary Sack It sandwich shop will remain open.

The bank building's property management office said it sent out a note to building tenants informing them of the unexpected closure of the long-time tenant and a that a redevelopment plan for the space has been in progress for some time.

The phone number, (501) 372-1919, had not yet been disconnected as of Thursday morning, but nobody answered it during business hours.

Franke's opened a Conway branch May 23 at 1101 Fendley Drive, Conway, in the former Dixie Cafe building.

Franke's has been marking its centenary this year. C.A. Franke founded it in downtown Little Rock in 1919. William Keliher "Bill" Franke, his grandson, took over the business in 1983. His wife, Carolyn, and their daughter, Christen Franke, also worked in the business. Christen, who became the manager after she got out of college, died in December 2016 at the age of 37; Bill, her father, died three months later in March 2017 at age 67. Carolyn Franke sold both locations in August 2018 to general manager Abraham Delgado.