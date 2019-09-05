Fraternal Order of Police 'disappointed,' 'not surprised' with commission ruling in officer termination

The Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police released a statement Thursday saying its members were “disappointed” in both the outcome and execution of a former police officer’s termination appeal hearing.

The executive board for the Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police, which represents more than 500 current and former members of the police department, said in a statement that the organization was “not surprised” that Civil Service Commission members voted unanimously to uphold the department’s decision to fire Charles Starks.

Starks was fired after an internal investigation found that he had violated department policy on Feb. 22, when he shot Bradley Blackshire eight times during a traffic stop, killing him. Blackshire, who was driving a stolen vehicle, struck Starks twice with the vehicle, injuring the officer's knee.

“The entire Commission hearing devolved from a hearing about the incident, and the facts of what occurred into a question and answer session about tactics,” the statement said. “ … Numerous supervisors and officers took the stand and testified they did not believe Officer Starks violated the policy he was terminated for violating. Instead the Commission and attorneys chose to focus on the “what ifs” dealing with tactics, which Officer Starks was not terminated for.”

The Fraternal Order of Police said it will continue to support Starks, whose attorney said Wednesday he would continue his appeal in the Pulaski County Circuit Court.