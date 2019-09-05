TODAY’S OTHER GAC GAMES

ARKANSAS TECH

AT ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Willis "Convoy" Leslie Cotton Boll Stadium, Monticello

RADIO UAM (KHBM-FM 93.7); ATU 102.3-FM (KCJC) in Russellville.

INTERNET uamsports.com, arkansastechsports.com

RECORDS Arkansas Tech (3-8 last season); Arkansas-Monticello (6-6, 6-5 GAC)

COACHES Kyle Shipp (1st season at Arkansas Tech); Hud Jackson (29-59 in nine seasons at UAM)

SERIES Arkansas Tech leads 45-27-3

LAST SEASON UAM won 34-16 at Arkansas Tech

NOTEWORTHY UAM was selected by Great American Conference coaches to finish fifth; ATU was picked to finish eighth. ... Shipp, 34, spent the past five seasons working as UAM's offensive coordinator. He makes his head-coaching debut against Jackson, his boss with the Boll Weevils. ... Caleb Canady, a redshirt sophomore from Morrilton, takes over at quarterback for UAM with Cole Sears' three-year run as a starter complete. ... Shipp said Tuesday that senior Manny Harris (77-152, 773 passing yards, 3 TDs, 5 INTs) had emerged as the starter, but he said Harris suffered a heat-related issue Monday and was unsure whether he would be ready in time for kickoff. If Harris can't go, it will be either sophomore Carter Burcham (92-195, 1,208 yards, 5 TDs, 10 INTs) or Liberty transfer Mason Cunningham. ... Missouri Southern transfer Caleb Batie takes over at running back for all-time leading rusher Bryan Allen for Arkansas Tech. ... Canady lacks starting experience, but UAM's top five receivers return, led by TE DeAndre Washington (38 receptions, 700 yards, 7 TDs) and WR C.J. Parham (38 receptions, 680 yards, 6 TDs). UAM was 1-4 last season when it turned its year around with a 34-16 victory over Tech in Russellville.

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS

AT SOUTHERN NAZARENE

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Spratt Memorial Stadium, Bethany, Okla.

RADIO Mulerider Sports Network (Country 99.1 KVMZ FM)

INTERNET muleriderathletics.com

COACHES SAU: Bill Keopple (57-50 in 11th season); Southern Nazarene: Andy Lambert (9-24 in 4th season)

SERIES SAU leads 7-0

LAST SEASON SAU defeated Southern Nazarene 21-16 in Magnolia

NOTEWORTHY SAU received one first-place vote and was picked by Great American Conference coaches to finish third of 12 in the preseason poll. ... Junior Hayden Mallory takes over at quarterback for Barrett Renner, SAU's all-time passing and touchdowns leader. The Muleriders also are replacing the program's all-time leading receiver, Karonce Higgins. ... The Muleriders return four starters on the offensive line, second-leading receiver Jared Lancaster (56, receptions, 659 yards, 5 TDs) and pass-catching fullback Jaidon Parris (27-367, 2). All-GAC defensive lineman Antonio Washington, along with six of seven starters at linebacker and in the secondary, return. ... Junior quarterback Gage Porter (832 passing, 5 TDs; 672 rushing, 7 TDs) leads a Crimson Storm offense that finished 11th of 12 in total yards (247.5 pg) and 10th of 12 in the GAC last season in scoring at 17.3 points per game. ... Senior Nate Walker and junior Reid Roelofs return at wide receiver, where they combined to catch 43 passes for 636 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Sports on 09/05/2019