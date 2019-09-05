Hong Kong chief kills debated bill

People outside Prince Edward station in Hong Kong pay their respects Wednesday to protesters who were injured in Aug. 31 demonstrations.

HONG KONG -- After months of clashes and chaos, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced an end Wednesday to the extradition bill that touched off the territory's worst political crisis since its handover to China. The reply from protesters and even pro-government officials was swift and sharp: too little, too late.

The dueling messages -- an olive branch from Lam and rebuff from opponents -- suggest little hope for a breakthrough to ease the increasingly violent confrontations playing out on Hong Kong's streets.

The reason is that the protests have gone far beyond the now-dead bill to allow extradition to mainland China. The dissent has grown into a broad base that includes shopkeepers, civil servants, students and others fearing that Hong Kong's freedoms and special status within China are in jeopardy.

Lam's move was widely seen as falling short on many fronts -- including not addressing the deep concerns over the expanding use of force by riot police.

Meanwhile, representatives from Lam's cabinet say their hands are tied in doing much more. That will likely extend the tumult ahead of Oct. 1 events to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Protesters have threatened huge demonstrations in Hong Kong to mark the day -- which could be a major embarrassment to China's state-run celebrations.

"We should all think deeply whether escalating violence and disturbances is the answer," Lam said in the speech, before announcing four steps that she would take to kick-start a dialogue with the public, notably a full withdrawal of the extradition bill. That process will start once the legislature meets again in October, Lam added.

But some groups quickly turned their backs on the offer.

Several protest leaders -- in masks and hard hats -- held their own news conference, calling Lam's moves insufficient.

Since spring, the demonstrations have grown into a general revolt against China's hand in Hong Kong affairs. Protesters fear that Beijing plans to further roll back Hong Kong's political and social openness under the "one country, two systems" accord when Britain handed back control in 1997.

But protesters also have set a specific five-point list, which includes a long-held aspiration to allow Hong Kong voters a direct say in electing their leaders. Lam has addressed just one of the five demands.

As her address played on social media, a flood of comments coming in said: "Five demands! Not one less!"

"Hong Kongers will not be satisfied by a partial victory, and our thirst for freedom and justice will not be quenched," said one of the masked protesters at the news conference.

Lam stopped short of announcing a fully independent investigation into the violence, including the police's response and use of force. Police have arrested nearly 1,200 people on protest-related charges.

Protesters also want amnesty for those arrested. The Hong Kong police have been the only authority tasked to suppress the protests and related violence, despite threats of military intervention from Beijing.

Her other steps included beefing up Hong Kong's independent police watchdog, known as the Independent Police Complaints Council, and ordering it to look into the force's handling of protests and organized crime-linked attacks against protesters in July.

Lam said she would also reach out to the community to start a "direct dialogue" with people and task experts including academics to independently "examine and review society's deep-seated problems and to advise the government on finding solutions."

Protesters deeply distrust the Independent Police Complaints Council, which is headed by the former chairman of the city's Securities and Futures Commission, Anthony Francis Neoh, who was appointed to the top position by Lam in 2018.

Protesters believe the council, which monitors and reviews complaints against members of the Hong Kong police, is stacked with Lam loyalists and cannot be impartial. The council is also unable to summon witnesses.

Regina Ip, a member of Hong Kong's Executive Council and a pro-Beijing lawmaker, said she believes Lam has responded to a "centerpiece" demand from protesters.

"There are no more concessions we can make," she said in an interview. "I hope people can recognize that our government is working hard to meet the aspirations of the people."

Jasper Tsang, a former senior official in the Hong Kong government who continues to be a confidant and adviser to Lam, said in an interview Tuesday that concessions aside, the crisis has already done serious damage to Hong Kong.

"It is not easy to make a full assessment yet," he said. "And even after the violent protest stops, it will take some time, a lot of patience, a lot of hard work to pick up the pieces and put them back together if we can."

Photo by The New York Times/LAM YIK FEI

Shoppers at a mall in Hong Kong watch Wednesday as Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announces the withdrawal of an extradition bill that spawned weeks of protests and the territory’s worst political crisis since Britain handed over control to China in 1997. The decision was quickly rejected by the opposition, suggesting little hope for a breakthrough to end increasingly violent confrontations.

