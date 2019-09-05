Hutchinson talks parks at directors' conference

State park visitors not only want to see a beautifully preserved environment, they want better Internet connections, Gov. Asa Hutchinson told state park directors from around the country Wednesday.

He said a slow Internet connection is one of the most common complaints received by Arkansas state park officials.

Park directors must preserve what they have and enhance it at the same time, Hutchinson said. The governor was speaking to the annual conference of the National Association of State Park Directors.

The association is holding its nationwide meeting at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Rogers. It's been 40 years since the group met in Arkansas, the governor said.

Tourism is second behind agriculture as Arkansas' largest industry, the governor said. He said one of the great values of the tourism sector is how recession-proof it is.

"People want recreation, and, in recessions, they go to the state parks closer to them," he said.

Although Arkansas has record low unemployment, knowing the tourism industry is a pillar of the economy is reassuring, he said.

The state is particularly fortunate to have members of the Walton family, heirs of Walmart founder Sam Walton, who have such a keen interest in outdoor recreation, particularly mountain-biking, the governor said.

Their efforts to improve biking trails throughout the state have been invaluable, he said.

The governor also mentioned changes made by his recent reorganization of state government, which put state parks and the state's historical preservation efforts in the same department.

The state had heritage sites within 100 yards of a state park, run by two different agencies with two different systems before reorganization, he said.

Photo by Flip Putthoff

Cliff Connaughton with Colorado Yurt Company chats Wednesday with Linda Lanterman, director of Kansas State Parks, during the National Association of State Parks Directors conference in Rogers. Lanterman is also president of the directors association. State parks officials from around the national are at Embassy Suites this week to hear speakers, attend seminars and tour area attractions. The conference runs through Saturday.

