Jacksonville High School alum's search for 1978 mural ends

A mural of a shuttle in Jacksonville High School painted in 1981. A JHS alumnus wanted to find another painting of a shuttle, which he worked on in 1978, before the school was demolished. - Photo by Courtesy of Troy Heron

A Jacksonville High School alumnus’s search for a mural he painted at the school in 1978 came to what he called a “bittersweet” end Thursday.

Jacksonville police Capt. Joseph McCollough visited the room where Troy Heron and a few other students had painted a space shuttle more than four decades ago and found the mural was no longer visible.

But Heron said it was moving to know someone cared enough to check before the school is fully demolished soon.

“It was really very overwhelming that the Jacksonville police department sent someone over there to do that,” Heron, who lives in Florida, said. “They stepped up.”

Heron was a member of the Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps while enrolled at Jacksonville High School. He said when he was a junior in 1978, he and a few other kids painted the mural in the JROTC area of the school, near the theater.

The mural showed a shuttle in space, coming from behind the Earth. The quest, as Heron called it, to find the painting was personal, a search for an anchor to the only place the son of a military family said he can remotely call a hometown. The mural also formed part of what could be called the origin story of the now-retired NASA engineer.

Heron didn’t think much of the mural in his adult life until a historian interviewed him about five years ago about his inspiration to work for NASA.

Heron told her about watching the Apollo moon landing as little kid and visiting the Kennedy Space Center a few years later — and about the painting.

She gave him a mission: get a picture of the mural.

Attempts a few years ago were unsuccessful because the room where it was painted was being used for storage. They could only see a separate space shuttle mural painted by different students in 1981.

Recent attempts by Heron asking the school district and construction company to send someone looking for the mural were also unsuccessful.

Robin Hicks, a friend of Heron’s who still lives in the area, decided to try to help him find it after their 40-year class reunion over the weekend. She called several people looking for help before finally deciding to try the police.

She said she spoke to McCollough and about half an hour later, he called her from inside the school.

McCollough said a former school resource officer, Charley Jenkins, helped him find the former JROTC office where the painting once was. But the only mural they found Thursday was of a red plane. Even the space shuttle painting from 1981 that was there five or so years ago was gone.

“It must have gotten painted over years ago,” McCollough said, “which is a shame.”