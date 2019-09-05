LR schools target absenteeism

The Little Rock School District is in the first stages of intensifying the efforts started last school year to reduce chronic student absenteeism rates that were as high as 50% and 53% at two high schools and 39% at two elementaries.

"We're not happy with where we are at on attendance," Little Rock Superintendent Mike Poore said Wednesday.

Poore, along with Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., spoke at a Cloverdale Middle School event that kicked off the district's second annual "Feet to the Seat" good attendance campaign. The event, which featured the Cloverdale student dance team, included the announcement of a new task force to monitor and promote good attendance over the course of the new school year.

Chronic student absenteeism is defined as a student missing 18 or more days of school in a 178-day school year -- an average two days a month -- for reasons both excused and unexcused.

A total of 5,427 of the Little Rock district's 23,651 students last year -- nearly 23% -- were categorized as chronically absent, which is almost one out of every four students.

With training on strategies to promote student attendance from the Arkansas Campaign for Grade Level Reading, the district focused last school year on improving attendance at 20 of its 40 schools, only to receive poor to middling results.

Of the 20 targeted schools, 10 ended the school year with absentee rates that had worsened and four were unchanged as compared with the previous year.

"In our eyes the approach that the Grade Level Reading Campaign has developed ... is the right approach, but we have to come at it with greater intensity and with additional support from community partners," Poore said.

To that end, district and school leaders this month will be highlighting the importance of attendance in a variety of ways -- at school open houses, on social media and through the district's Parent Link messaging system to student families.

Starting Monday night and continuing weekly through the school year, school-by-school student attendance data will be posted on the district's website.

"For every school, you are going to see whether or not they made that 95% mark," Poore said. "Everyone is going to know. That means everyone is going to have to step up."

On Sept. 21, there will be Feet to the Street community walks across the district to promote the importance of good student attendance.

The new task force is to be led by Ericka McCarroll, the district's director of elementary education, and Jennifer Glasgow, of the Grade Level Reading Campaign.

The task force will assess the effectiveness of ongoing training on attendance strategies and "monitoring everything we are doing, seeing if we are hitting the right marks," Poore said.

Further, he said, the task force will decide how to use a $40,000 grant for attendance incentives. The grant is from the Heart of Arkansas United Way, which received the funding from the Optimist Club International. The task force will design the incentives and how they will be rolled out.

McCarroll said the group's first meeting will be Oct. 21. One of its first tasks will be compiling the results of surveys given to parents and students about the causes for student absences.

The task force and its subcommittees will use those survey results to formulate action plans, with the goal of enacting the plans in January, McCarroll said.

Task force members are: Poore; Michael Drake, chief service officer in the City of Little Rock; Aaron Lubin, member of the Bright Futures board of directors; Carla Sparks, rural outreach director for Arkansas Children's Hospital; Edgar Mejia, representing the Little Rock Parent Teacher Association Council; Wanda Ruffins, Cloverdale Middle School principal; Kelicia Glover, Mabelvale Elementary principal; LeQuieta Grayson, Little Rock district counselor coordinator; Karisa Allmon, J.A. Fair High principal; Kim Wright, family engagement coordinator at the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education; and Jocelyn Craig, a member of the Little Rock district's state-appointed Community Advisory Board.

Ruffins, the Cloverdale principal, was commended for her school's success this past year in decreasing absenteeism, from 36% of students being chronically absent in 2017-18 to 28% this past year.

She said Wednesday that she has drawn on her personal experiences as a student in the Dermott School District, where she enjoyed school -- first because she liked her friends and teachers but then also because she realized that education was the means to escape poverty.

Cloverdale staff personally telephone students' parents about the importance of attendance, Ruffins said. They also bring the subject of attendance up at parent-teacher conferences, where they try to identify any issues that are keeping a student out of school.

"Sometime we have to peel back the layers to help students be able to get to school," Ruffins said.

Additionally, the school has set up competitions among the grade levels to encourage good attendance.

The City Year corps workers assigned to the school also help with attendance by working with students who are frequently absent.

"Awareness, healthy competition and healthy environment for students who want to be here -- that's the recipe we look for as we encourage great attendance," she said.

Photo by Staton Breidenthal

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. stops to take a picture with Cloverdale Middle School 11-year-old students Tamia Turner and Ju’Nia Everett (left) on Wednesday before the start of this year’s campaign to rein in absenteeism. More photos at arkansasonline.com/95seat/.

Metro on 09/05/2019