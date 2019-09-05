Angry customer at Arkansas Taco Bell tried to hit employee with car, police say

A Bryant Taco Bell employee was injured Saturday when a patron tried to hit the worker with his car after he was told the restaurant was out of taco meat.

An unknown white man in his 30s pulled up to the drive-thru just before 4 a.m. Saturday, according to a police report, and wanted a taco. A female employee told the man they were out of taco meat, and he became aggressive and began to swear at her through the speaker.

A male employee went outside to see what the problem was, according to the police report, and the patron reversed his white Pontiac G6 and attempted to hit the employee.

The employee said he then tried to pull the driver out of the car, but the customer put his car in drive and again tried to hit him. The employee’s leg was injured, according to the report, but he declined medical attention.

Witnesses told police the man’s car was missing its front bumper and the driver was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. The vehicle was last seen driving east on Dell Drive away from the restaurant.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a disturbance for now, but when video is available, it may change the offense.

The police report said there were surveillance cameras in the drive-thru, and the restaurant’s manager would be in contact with police.