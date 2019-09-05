Boyfriend arrested in Jonesboro woman's death, police say

A man has been arrested in connection to the death of a Jonesboro woman who was found tied up inside a trailer with a bag over her head, authorities said Thursday.

Robert Curtis Robinson Jr., 34, of Searcy, was arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with the murder of 33-year-old Felecia Channell, said Jonesboro Police Department spokeswoman Sally Smith.

"He was the boyfriend of the victim," she said. "He has been on the run for the past two days."

Officers said Felecia Channell, 33, was found dead Tuesday night in her Floyd Street home.

Channell was reported missing around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, police said, and a neighbor told officers she had not seen the woman since earlier that morning and Channell did not pick up her children from school.

Several people told officers that Channell could be seen through a window of her residence and it appeared she was deceased. Officers said they opened the bedroom window, which was unlocked, and found the “obviously” deceased woman.

Officers said Channell was lying face down with a plastic bag covering her head and an electrical cord tied around her hands behind her back.

Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department, the Department of Arkansas Community Corrections and the U.S. Marshals Service apprehended Robinson in Bald Knob.