Man found dead after fire in northeast Arkansas

An adult man was found dead inside a Blytheville home Wednesday after an early morning fire.

Blytheville Fire Marshal Randal Woolsey said the fire is being investigated as suspicious and the cause of death for the man is not yet known. He declined to describe any visible injuries on the man.

Firefighters were dispatched around 5:30 a.m. to a house fire in the 100 block of East Roosevelt Street.

Woolsey said the fire started in the main hallway of the residence. The man’s body was found near the hallway after firefighters forced entry. A small dog was also found dead.

Woolsey said the cause of the fire has not been determined. The deceased also had not been identified as of Wednesday afternoon, and a coroner is determining the man’s cause of death.