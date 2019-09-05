Man hit while crossing Northwest Arkansas street dies

FAYETTEVILLE -- William Phelps, who police say was hit by a car Aug. 21 while trying to cross West Wedington Drive, has died.

The Washington County coroner's office said Phelps' death was reported Saturday, but the case remains open and a cause of death could not be released.

Phelps, 45, was hospitalized after the accident with what police said were not life-threatening injuries.

Phelps was walking west on the shoulder of Wedington Drive near Raincrow Road when someone stopped to ask him if he needed a ride. When Phelps started to cross the street, he failed to yield to oncoming traffic and was hit, according to police.