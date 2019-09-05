Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest New app In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Man hit while crossing Northwest Arkansas street dies

by Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:22 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption

FAYETTEVILLE -- William Phelps, who police say was hit by a car Aug. 21 while trying to cross West Wedington Drive, has died.

The Washington County coroner's office said Phelps' death was reported Saturday, but the case remains open and a cause of death could not be released.

Phelps, 45, was hospitalized after the accident with what police said were not life-threatening injuries.

Phelps was walking west on the shoulder of Wedington Drive near Raincrow Road when someone stopped to ask him if he needed a ride. When Phelps started to cross the street, he failed to yield to oncoming traffic and was hit, according to police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT