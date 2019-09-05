NFL capsule

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (left), Coach Matt Nagy and the Chicago Bears will look to repeat a 2018 season that saw them go 12-4 to win the NFC North title.

Packers at Bears

7:20 p.m. Central (NBC)

LINE -- Bears by 3

SERIES -- Packers lead 97-95-6; Bears beat Packers 24-17, Dec. 16, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PACKERS VS. BEARS (RK)

(22) 104.2 RUSH 121.1 (11)

(9) 264.9 PASS 222.8 (21)

(12) 369.1 YARDS 343.9 (21)

(14) 23.5 POINTS 26.3 (9)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PACKERS VS. BEARS (RK)

(22) 119.9 RUSH 80.0 (1)

(12) 234.5 PASS 219.7 (7)

(18) 354.4 YARDS 299.7 (3)

(22) 25.0 POINTS 17.7 (1)

WHAT TO WATCH The Packers prevailed in the season opener last year against the Bears, rallying from a 20-3 deficit entering the fourth quarter for a 24-23 victory. But it was a costly victory, as newly acquired Khalil Mack and the Bears defense beat up Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, who wasn't right physically the rest of the season. The Packers must stop history from repeating itself.

