Northwest Arkansas medical group helping in Bahamas; several members of Duggar family also on aid trip

George Bolter, left, and his parents walk through the remains of his home destroyed by Hurricane Dorian in the Pine Bay neighborhood of Freeport, Bahamas, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Rescuers trying to reach drenched and stunned victims in the Bahamas fanned out across a blasted landscape of smashed and flooded homes Wednesday, while disaster relief organizations rushed to bring in food and medicine. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

A Springdale-based group is reportedly helping with disaster recovery in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian.

Several members of the Jim Bob Duggar family of Springdale are with the group, according to a Facebook post published Tuesday on the family's official account.

"John, Jana, Jason, James, and Austin took off early this morning to the Bahamas with a medical and disaster relief team to help after the massive devastation from Hurricane Dorian," the post reads. "They're now on the ground! Please keep the team and all who've been affected by this horrific storm in your prayers!"

The post asks for donations for a group called MedicCorps.

The group's website, which lists a post office box in Springdale, said MedicCorps has "dispatched trained medical professionals ranging from firefighters & EMTs to Emergency Trauma Medical Doctors to the Bahamas."

The website says donated funds would go toward relief efforts, adding that the group is a "non-profit organization based in the USA with IRS 501(c)3 pending status."

Hurricane Dorian battered the Bahamas and is now threatening parts of the U.S. eastern seaboard.,

Red Cross spokesman Matthew Cochrane said more than 13,000 houses in the Bahamas, or about 45% of the homes on Grand Bahama and Abaco islands, were believed to be severely damaged or destroyed.

U.N. officials said more than 60,000 people on the hard-hit islands will need food, and the Red Cross said some 62,000 will need clean drinking water.

MedicCorps volunteers are helping with medical care, according to the group's website.

Lawson Bates, a staffer for MedicCorps, flew over Abaco and said it looked "completely flattened."

"There's boats way inland that are flipped over," he said. "It's total devastation."