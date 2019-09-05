Russellville urged to get in game

Russellville, which was excluded from a county agreement for a new casino, should conduct its own "open and transparent" vetting process and choose the best option for such a business, casino operators said in separate letters Wednesday to Russellville Mayor Richard Harris.

Ben Cross, county judge of Pope County, however, said an endorsement from Harris or the Russellville City Council would be moot because constitutional Amendment 100 -- which allows casinos -- requires endorsements from both the county and the city if the casino property is within the city limits.

"And I do not intend to issue any such letter," Cross said. "Likewise, Amendment 100 allows for a resolution by the Quorum Court, while no such mechanism exists for a city council."

Amendment 100, which was passed by state voters in November, allows new casinos in Pope and Jefferson counties if they have the support of local officials. In a surprise move last month, the Pope County Quorum Court passed a resolution in support of Cherokee Nation Businesses of Oklahoma to build a casino outside the city limits of Russellville.

An Economic Development Agreement negotiated by Cross includes the promise of an initial $38.8 million "Economic Development Fee." In the agreement is a caveat that the monetary agreement will be voided if the county, whether through the Quorum Court or directly from Cross, endorses any other casino license applicant. The money would go to the county, some small communities and nonprofits, but none would go to Russellville.

Warner Gaming CEO Bill Warner requested in Wednesday's letter that Harris "initiate an open, transparent vetting process to weigh the potential benefits that a project like ours can bring to Russellville."

"As the application process continues forward, I'm sure we agree that the city of Russellville needs a seat at the table," Warner said. "We'd welcome the opportunity to compare our project to the other applicants through an open and transparent process conducted by the city and think the city would be well served by doing its due diligence on all potential applicants."

Likewise, Choctaw Nation senior executive officer Janie Dillard told Harris in a letter sent Wednesday that the Choctaws have spoken to "many citizen leaders and elected officials at the county level who agree that more proposals should be heard." Dillard said the Cherokee agreement prohibits Cross and the county from even negotiating with other operators.

"This means the city must lead any additional vetting process," Dillard said. "We believe more debate and more discussion can yield a better result for Pope County and the city of Russellville, and we ask you to consider leading this effort."

Harris said establishing a citizen panel to review the casino license proposals and select the best one to endorse is "under consideration." However, he said, he knows that Amendment 100 requires both the city and the county to endorse an applicant if a casino is located within the city limits.

"The county is the gatekeeper for the community. A letter from the mayor has no bearing unless the county provides a letter," Harris said. "The mayor can only allow the casino into the city, but the judge or Quorum Court must first allow them into the county."

Harris would not say whether he would endorse a casino applicant if a city vetting process is completed, but he said the question, based upon the letters received Wednesday, "should be on whether [a request for proposals] should be requested for vetting purposes."

"The best vendor should be selected based upon multiple variables, such as strong financial position, willingness to partner with the community, willingness to contribute to the community infrastructure and to the citizens, as well as other considerations," he said.

The Arkansas Racing Commission opened a second 90-day window for applications last month after all five applicants for the Pope County casino -- Gulfside Casino Partnership of Mississippi, Cherokee Nation Businesses of Oklahoma, Kehl Management of Iowa, Warner Gaming of Nevada and Choctaw Nation Division of Commerce of Oklahoma -- were rejected by the commission in June because none contained endorsements by current local officials.

One application, from Gulfside Casino Partnership, included letters of endorsement from previous local officials who issued their support in December right before leaving office.

Gulfside is suing the Racing Commission in Pulaski County Circuit Court because the business said that the commission -- by creating a rule earlier this year that requires that the officials be currently in office at the time the application is made -- is violating the constitution and intent of Amendment 100.

The constitutional amendment says only that an endorsement is required. It does not say when the endorsement should be issued.

As to the letters Harris received Wednesday, Gulfside did not respond to messages seeking comment and Warner Gaming responded but would not comment.

"We believe more discussion and debate can produce a better outcome for Pope County," said John Burris, spokesman for the Choctaw Nation Division of Commerce. "We believe the City Council, mayor and Quorum Court can play a role in that discussion."

"We continue to monitor the activities in Pope County and welcome a side-by-side comparison of all applications ensuring the residents get the best deal for the long run," said Robert McLarty, spokesman for Kehl Management.

Harris and the Russellville City Council have had a handful of work sessions to discuss annexing the land earmarked for the Cherokee Nation casino resort. That property consists of 130 acres north of Interstate 40 along Hob Nob Road, between Weir Road and Alaskan Trail, on the northern edge of Russellville. Currently, the city would receive no tax revenue from the casino operation because the property is solely in the county's jurisdiction.

If the casino is built on city land, however, the city would collect 19.5% of the revenue, and the county will receive about 8%, Harris said.

The annexation process is complicated and lengthy, but one option involves the landowner voluntarily requesting annexation into the city limits. The request would still have to be approved by the county, however.

Harris and Cross said they are working to come to an agreement. Cross said "nothing definitive" has been agreed upon, noting that the Cherokee Nation does not "actually own any properties at this time."

Harris said he and Cross "have had a discussion about the annexation and a revenue split between the county and city.

"No agreement has been reached at this time," Harris said.

When contacted, Cherokee Nation Businesses CEO Chuck Garrett would not comment about the new vetting process requested by Choctaw Nation and Warner Gaming, and would not say whether the Cherokees are negotiating with the city to voluntarily annex the proposed casino land.

"With respect to the potential annexation of any potential casino site, we are supportive of whatever the city and county elected officials determine is in the best interest of Pope County citizens," Garrett said in an email. "Our focus remains on continuing to strengthen our relationships with the city and county, and further validate why we are the ideal long-term community partner. We remain fully committed to bringing a world-class entertainment destination -- Legends Resort & Casino Arkansas -- which has been specifically designed for this community."

Cross said the best thing for Pope County right now is "to actually do nothing."

"Allow the multiple modes of litigation already in progress to be decided by the courts, and then proceed in a manner that proves most beneficial to everyone involved," Cross said.

In addition to Gulfside's suit, two other lawsuits and complaints have been lodged concerning the awarding of a casino license in Pope County.

James Knight, on behalf of Citizens for a Better Pope County, says in a civil suit against the Racing Commission that the resolution passed on Aug. 13 by the Pope County Quorum Court supporting the Cherokees for a casino license is in direct contradiction to an initiated county ordinance passed by Pope County voters in November that said an election must be called to allow voters to decide if they want officials to back a casino applicant.

Knight also sued Cross and members of the Pope County Quorum Court and asked that no casino be endorsed without first holding an election as required by the initiated ordinance.

Hans Stiritz, on behalf of the anti-casino group Concerned Citizens of Pope County, also filed a complaint, which contained affidavits from Pope County Justice of the Peace Joseph Pearson and six other residents. That complaint was filed with Pope County prosecutor Jeff Phillips alleging that county officials held casino-discussion meetings that violated the Freedom of Information Act.

A special prosecutor, as requested by Phillips, has not yet been assigned to the case, according to the office of the prosecutor coordinator in Little Rock.

Jacksonville lawyer William J. Ogles also filed three complaints last month with the state Ethics Commission against Pope County Justices of the Peace Caleb Moore, Doug Skelton and Ernie Enchelmayer.

Pope County voters solidly rejected Amendment 100 at the polls, and Harris and Cross continually promised their constituents that they would not endorse a casino in Pope County unless it was the will of the voters there. However, support for a casino grew in June when the grass-roots group Pope County Majority was created on Facebook by Kelly Jett and quickly collected thousands of members.

Jett said on the group's Facebook page Wednesday that the letters to Harris are "nothing more than a last ditch effort to try and cause issue where there is none."

"Cherokee is the absolute best partner we could have ever hoped for in Pope County, and there are many reasons why," Jett said. "Conspiracy theory will always rein in a small town, but we know it won't be long now."

Harris said it is his and the City Council's intent to "serve the citizens of our community as best we can."

"Any future action taken by the city is only to ensure that the citizens of Russellville are best served and address the resource and infrastructure needs of the community given a casino is located in or around the city," Harris said.

"The mayor and council are temporal, but the significance of the actions we take at this point will affect future generations of our citizens. For the mayor and the council to not consider our options would be negligence on our part and would be a disservice to the citizens of Russellville."

Photo by Democrat-Gazette file photo

Russellville Mayor Richard Harris is shown in this photo.

Photo by Democrat-Gazette file photo

Ben Cross, Pope County Judge, is shown in this file photo.

