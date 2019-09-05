Teen tells police: Just sitting, shot

A teen was shot around midnight Tuesday at Berkley Apartments in Little Rock, police said.

The 17-year-old told police that he was sitting outside the apartments at 1601 N. Shackleford Road in west Little Rock when a vehicle pulled up and someone he did not know shot him.

His girlfriend took him in a car and flagged down emergency medical services, which transported the teen to the hospital. The teen and girlfriend were interviewed by police.

Police did not provide any description of the attacker.

Wife arrested on multiple charges

A Little Rock woman was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges after, police say, she hit her husband's vehicle with her own.

Police say Lashondra Reed, 27, used her vehicle Tuesday to "ram" her husband's stopped vehicle at "high speeds." Two children, ages 2 and 3, were in Reed's car at the time, police said.

An arrest report for her states that she faces charges of aggravated assault on a family or household member and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Teen faces adult charge in holdup

A 17-year-old was arrested and charged as an adult Tuesday in July crimes at Super Power Sports in Little Rock.

Jaden Kropp of Jacksonville is facing a charge of aggravated robbery, according to his arrest report.

Police said that on July 19 two people, whose faces were covered, entered Super Power Sports on Hilaro Springs Road armed with semi-automatic handguns.

The pair demanded money and an item from the business, then fled to a waiting vehicle.

Kropp became a suspect after surveillance video showed him wearing the same clothes as one of the robbers, according to his arrest report.

Kropp turns 18 on Sept. 14, and the report states that prosecutor Michael Wright approved of charging Kropp as an adult.

