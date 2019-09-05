This date in baseball

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Mark McGwire became the third player in baseball history to hit at least 60 home runs in a season on this date in 1998. He joined Babe Ruth and Roger Maris in accomplishing the feat, which was duplicated by San Francisco Giants outfielder Barry Bonds in 2001.

1908 Brooklyn's Nap Rucker pitched a 6-0 no-hitter against Boston. Rucker struck out 14 and walked none.

1918 Babe Ruth pitched a six-hitter for the Boston Red Sox, who beat the Chicago Cubs 1-0 in the opening game of the World Series. The Series was started early because of World War I.

1954 Roswell's Joe Bauman of the Longhorn League hit three home runs to give him 72 for the season. Bauman never made it to the majors.

1955 Brooklyn pitcher Don Newcombe connected for his seventh home run of the season for a National League record for home runs by a pitcher. The Dodgers, behind Newcombe's power and 20th victory, defeated the Phillies 11-4.

1971 J.R. Richard tied Karl Spooner's major league record by striking out 15 San Francisco Giants in his first major league game as the Houston Astros beat the Giants.

1982 Roy Smalley hit two three-run home runs, one from each side of the plate, as the New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals 18-7.

1998 Mark McGwire became the third player in baseball history to reach 60 home runs, as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-0. He joined Babe Ruth and Roger Maris with 60 home runs in a single season.

2002 Alex Rodriguez became the fifth player in major league history to record successive 50-home run seasons, hitting two in Texas' 11-2 rout of Baltimore. Rodriguez, who hit 52 home runs last season, joined Babe Ruth, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa and Ken Griffey Jr.

2003 Mike Maroth became the first major league pitcher in 23 years to lose 20 games in a season when Detroit lost to Toronto 8-6. Maroth (6-20) allowed 8 runs and 9 hits in 3-plus innings. Oakland's Brian Kingman went 8-20 in 1980.

2009 Pittsburgh's Ross Ohlendorf became the 40th major league pitcher to strike out the side on nine pitches in an inning, but didn't figure in the decision as the Pirates lost 2-1 to St. Louis in 10 innings.

2018 Shohei Ohtani homered twice during a huge night at the plate after getting bad news about his pitching arm, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 9-3. Perhaps headed for Tommy John surgery, the two-way rookie sensation went 4 for 4 with 3 RBI, 4 runs and a stolen base to power the Angels. Ohtani's home runs were towering drives into the right-field seats. With his second two-home run game, the designated hitter tied Kenji Johjima's 2006 major league record of 18 home runs by a Japanese rookie.

2018 Brandon Phillips hit a two-out, two-run home run in the ninth inning, highlighting his long-awaited season debut and capping the biggest comeback by the Boston Red Sox this year for a 9-8 victory over the Atlanta Braves. The Red Sox overcame a late six-run deficit to sweep the three-game series between division leaders.

Today's birthday Pablo Reyes, 26.

