Travs win opener in familiar fashion

Designated hitter Dom Thompson-Williams didn't do anything heroic. He just put the ball in play during the eighth inning of a tie game during Wednesday night's Texas League division playoff opener at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Thompson-Williams hit a slow roller to Tulsa second baseman Omar Estevez, who threw wildly past first baseman Chris Parmalee, allowing Cal Raleigh to score the go-ahead run from second.

Manager Cesar Nicholas then turned to right-hander Sam Delaplane, who retired the top three hitters in the Drillers' order to preserve a 2-1 victory.

An announced crowd of 3,347 cheered, and Seattle Mariners General Manager Jerry DiPoto -- who was working as a TV analyst for the Mariners' Root TV Network -- left with a smile.

The second game of the best-of-five series is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. tonight, with right-hander Justin Dunn opposing Tulsa lefty Leo Crawford.

Thompson-Williams, 0 for 4 on the night, was smiling like he had hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth.

"It's playoff time, so none of that matters anymore," Thompson-Williams said. "We just wanted to win. We got lucky, and they made a huge error in a crucial moment."

Thompson-Williams said he had no choice but to run as hard as he could down the line.

"You got to man, because these guys are good," he said. "That's baseball. The team that makes the errors usually don't come out on top."

The Travelers, who trailed 1-0 headed into the bottom of the seventh, had not moved a runner past second base against Drillers starter JoJo Gray and reliever Ryan Moseley.

Tulsa scored its only run on Connor Wong's 10th home run in 40 Class AA games, a 358-foot drive over the right-field fence with one out in the fifth off Travs starter Ricardo Sanchez.

"We just kept saying if we score, if we tie this up, we're going to win," Thompson-Williams said.

Third baseman Mike Ahmed reached on an infield hit to lead off the seventh against Moseley, then advanced to second on a single by Luis Liberato.

Ahmed and Liberato made it to second and third on Donnie Walton's sacrifice bunt against 6-10 reliever Nolan Long, who came on to replace Moseley with no one out.

Jarred Kelenic, the Mariners' No. 1 prospect, then hit an RBI grounder to second baseman Estevez with the infield back. Ahmed scored to tie the game 1-1, and Liberato moved to third before first baseman Evan White struck out swinging to end the inning.

Arkansas put a runner in scoring position in the eighth when Raleigh walked and advanced to second on a Kyle Lewis chopper in front of the plate.

Jordan Cowan popped to third, and Thompson-Williams hit what appeared to be a routine grounder to Estevez, who threw wildly to first, allowing Raleigh to score the go-ahead run.

"Fundamental baseball," DiPoto said. "At playoff time, that's what you have to do.

"The small things, in these nip-and-tuck games, make all the difference. You do what you have to do to win. They've done it all year. It's not like they've been beating people 15-2."

DiPoto said he was impressed with the stuff and precision of Delaplane, who picked up his sixth save in seven opportunities when he retired the Drillers quickly with the crowd on its feet.

Delaplane, who came into the game with an 0.49 ERA, said he knew DiPoto was in the park, but it's not something he could think about.

"The task at hand is to win the game, to win the playoffs," he said.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. TULSA DRILLERS

WHAT Texas League playoffs

WHEN 7:10 p.m.

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

PITCHERS Travelers: RH Justin Dunn (9-5, 3.55 ERA); Drillers: LH Leo Crawford (7-4, 2.81 ERA)

TICKETS $12 box, $8 reserved, $6 general admission. Price for each section $1 higher on game day. Gates open one hour before first pitch.

A LOOK AHEAD

TODAY vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m.

FRIDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY at Tulsa*, 7:05 p.m.

SUNDAY at Tulsa*, 1:05 p.m.

*if necessary

At a glance

Texas League Playoffs

(x-if necessary)

Semifinals

(Best-of-5)

WEDNESDAY'S GAMES

Arkansas 2, Tulsa 1

Arkansas leads series 1-0

Midland 8, Amarillo 3

Midland leads series 1-0

TODAY'S GAMES

Tulsa at Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

Midland at Amarillo, 7:10 p.m.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Amarillo at Midland, 6:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY'S GAMES

x-Amarillo at Midland, 7 p.m.

x-Arkansas at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

SUNDAY'S GAMES

x-Arkansas at Tulsa, 1:05 p.m.

x-Amarillo at Midland, 2 p.m.

Championship

(Best-of-5)

Teams TBD

Tuesday-Sept. 15

Sports on 09/05/2019