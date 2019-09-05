Trial date set for Rogers man accused in girlfriend's killing

BENTONVILLE -- A jury trial is scheduled for Kevin Clayborn, who is accused of killing his girlfriend.

Clayborn, 50, of Rogers is charged with capital murder, battery and theft of property. He has pleaded innocent to the charges.

He is accused of killing Misha Rivera, 48, who died as a result of trauma to her head and strangulation, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green scheduled Clayborn's jury trial to begin May 8.

Family members found Rivera's body in her Rogers home May 5, 2018, according to court documents.

One person told police he read a passage in Rivera's journal about Clayborn having a strange look in his eyes and pushing her, according to the affidavit. Police found the journal in Rivera's home, but one page had been torn from it, according to court documents.

The theft charge involves Rivera's 2006 Volvo XC9, which was missing and later found in Van Buren, according to court documents.

Clayborn could be sentenced to life imprisonment or death if he's convicted of capital murder. He could be sentenced to three to 10 years in prison on the theft charge.

Stuart Cearley, chief deputy prosecutor, told the judge Tuesday that prosecutors have not waived the death penalty.

Clayborn is being held without bail in the Benton County jail.

Green rejected Clayborn's attempt to plead guilty last month after he claimed he acted in self-defense when he slammed Rivera's head to the ground.

