VIDEO: Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art previews 'Infinity Mirrored Room'

NWA Democrat-Gazette/CHARLIE KAIJO Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art hosted a media preview this morning of the new immersive art installation "Infinity Mirrored Room -- My Heart is Dancing into the Universe," by Yayoi Kusama.

BENTONVILLE -- Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art hosted a media preview Thursday morning of the new immersive art installation "Infinity Mirrored Room -- My Heart is Dancing into the Universe," by Yayoi Kusama.

The museum recently acquired the work, now on permanent display in the Contemporary Art Gallery. "Flowers That Bloom Now," another work by Kusama, was acquired in 2018 and is on display in the North Forest as part of the permanent collection.

One or two at a time, guests enter an enclosed 20-by-20 room filled with mirrors and dotted lanterns that change colors to experience the installation. The effect gives the impression of an infinitely expanding space that the viewer is now part of.

The artwork is open to members for a preview period through Sept. 30 and will open to the public on Oct. 2 for one-minute timed viewings. The installation is free to view but guests must reserve a ticket either by calling Guest Services at 479-418-5700, after the welcome desk, or by visiting crystalbridges.org/exhibitions.