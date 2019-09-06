5-star Moses Moody set to officially visit Hogs

Arkansas target Moses Moody,who announced his top seven schools last week, has set a date to officially visit the Hogs.

Moody, 6-6, 190 pounds, of Montverde Academy in Florida, will visit Fayetteville during the Oct. 18-20 weekend when the Hogs play Auburn in football.

His other top schools, include Southern California, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Florida and Kansas. He officially visited Ohio State last weekend. Moody is working on a visit to Michigan, but no date has been set.

Moody, who hopes to have his official visits completed by the end of October, is an ESPN 5-star prospect, the No. 9 shooting guard and No. 28 prospect in the nation for the 2020 class.