Arkansan pleads innocent to shooting another man outside fast-food restaurant

BENTONVILLE -- A Lowell man pleaded not guilty Thursday to felony charges in connection with shooting another man in the parking lot of Freddy's in Rogers.

Armando Almaraz-Beltran, 21, is charged with battery, aggravated assault and possession of firearms by certain persons.

Almaraz-Beltran is accused of shooting William Gonzalez in the leg on June 11 outside of the restaurant, according to court documents.

Gonzalez drove himself to the hospital. Almaraz-Beltran left before police arrived, according to the court affidavit.

Gonzalez refused to speak with police when questioned about the shooting, according to the affidavit.

Almaraz-Beltran was later arrested in Texas.

He is being held on $105,000 bond in the Benton County jail.