Arkansas speaker seeks lawmaker's removal over tax plea

State Rep. Mickey Gates, R-District 22, arrives at the Garland County Courthouse Monday morning for his felony tax trial. The jury trial was averted after the three-term lawmaker pleaded no contest to failing to pay or file an income tax return for the 2012 tax year. Charges of failing to pay or file a tax return for the 2013 through 2017 tax years were withdrawn as part of his plea agreement.

Arkansas' House speaker says he's seeking the removal of a lawmaker who pleaded no contest to not paying state income taxes.

Speaker Matthew Shepherd said Friday he's filing a resolution to remove fellow Republican Rep. Mickey Gates.

Gates was arrested last year and charged with not filing returns from 2012 through 2017. In July, he entered the plea in Garland County Court to one count of not filing or paying income taxes.

Removing Gates will require two-thirds of the vote. Shepherd says a date has not been set for the House to take up the resolution.

Shepherd last month said Gates should resign but stopped short of saying whether he would seek the lawmaker's removal. Gates has said he won't resign and plans to seek re-election next year.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.