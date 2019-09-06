Cardinals rout Giants; lead NL Central by 3 games

ST. LOUIS -- Dakota Hudson's arm and bat gave the St. Louis Cardinals another boost in their postseason push.

Hudson pitched six innings of one-hit ball and hit a two-run single for his first big league RBI, helping the Cardinals rout the San Francisco Giants 10-0 on Thursday to open a three-game lead over the second-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.

"I feel like I didn't have my best offspeed stuff," Hudson said. "I commanded my cutter pretty well and I was able to get that sinker down in the zone and get some weak ground balls. Besides that, I was able to eat up as many innings as I could. I fell short in my own eyes trying to get a little deeper."

Paul DeJong hit an early two-run home run, and Paul Goldschmidt singled and scored twice for the Cardinals, who won for the sixth time in seven games.

"We're just keeping the gas down," Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt said.

San Francisco has lost 5 of 6 and 8 of 10, dropping 9 games back for the NL's second wild card at 67-73.

Hudson (15-6) allowed a one-out single in the second to Kevin Pillar and walked Brandon Crawford, then retired 14 of his final 15 batters. He has won five consecutive starts.

"Even in some hitter's counts he did a good job trusting his sinker to throw it and get some weak contact," Pillar said.

Genesis Cabrera finished the four-hitter for his first big league save.

Logan Webb (1-1) allowed 8 runs -- 7 earned -- 8 hits and 2 walks in 22/3 innings.

Tommy Edman doubled leading off and scored on Paul Goldschmidt's one-out single in a three-run first capped by DeJong's career-best 26th home run.

"Power comes in bunches so you've just got to try to ride it as long as you can," DeJong said. "For me it's more about controlling myself and my emotions and being out there and letting the game come to me."

Yadier Molina extended his hitting streak to 12 games with an RBI single in the third. The hit was Molina's 1,947th, tying Ozzie Smith for seventh in franchise history.

REDS 4, PHILLIES 3 (11) Phillip Ervin homered leading off the 11th inning, and host Cincinnati beat Philadelphia.

MARLINS 10, PIRATES 7 Brian Moran became the first player in major league history to make his debut while facing his brother on the mound, striking out younger sibling Colin in visiting Miami's victory over Pittsburgh.

CUBS 10, BREWERS 5 Kyle Schwarber's grand slam capped a five-run sixth inning and powered Chicago over host Milwaukee in the opener of a crucial four-game series.

BRAVES 4, NATIONALS 2 Max Fried pitched one-hit ball over seven innings to push Atlanta a step closer to its second consecutive NL East title, beating visiting Washington.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WHITE SOX 7, INDIANS 1 Reynaldo Lopez pitched a one-hitter for his first complete game in 75 career big league starts, and Chicago beat host Cleveland.

TIGERS 6, ROYALS 4 Jordy Mercer put the Tigers ahead with their third home run of the fourth inning, and visiting Detroit overcame a three-run deficit to beat Kansas City.

ATHLETICS 10, ANGELS 6 Robbie Grossman hit a two-run triple as part of a seven-run eighth, and host Oakland rallied to beat Los Angeles.

RANGERS 3, ORIOLES 1 Rookie Kolby Allard won his third consecutive start, Nick Solak hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the seventh and visiting Texas beat Baltimore.

TWINS 2, RED SOX 1 Left fielder Eddie Rosario threw out Rafael Devers at home plate for the final out, preserving Minnesota's victory over host Boston.

RAYS 6, BLUE JAYS 4 All-Star Austin Meadows hit his 27th home run, leading Tampa Bay over visiting Toronto.

