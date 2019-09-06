Dorian skirts S.C. coastline on trek north

City workers clear a road Thursday in the beach town of Emerald Isle, N.C., after a tornado spawned by Hurricane Dorian touched down. Several mobile homes were mangled, but no injuries were reported.

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Hurricane Dorian sideswiped the Carolinas with shrieking winds, tornadoes and sideways rain Thursday as it closed in for a possible direct hit on the exposed Outer Banks. At least four deaths in the Southeast were blamed on the storm.

Twisters spun off by Dorian peeled away roofs and flipped trailers, and more than 250,000 homes and businesses were left without power as the hurricane pushed north along the coastline, its winds weakening to 105 mph by evening. Trees and power lines littered flooded streets in Charleston's historic downtown. Gusts topped 80 mph in some areas.

The damage from the same storm that mauled the Bahamas was light in many parts of South Carolina and Georgia, and by midafternoon many of the 1.5 million people who had been told to evacuate in three states were allowed to return.

Still, forecasters warned that Dorian could run straight over North Carolina's Outer Banks late Thursday or early today. To the north, Virginia was also in harm's way, and a round of evacuations was ordered there.

"We have a long night ahead of us. Everyone needs to stay in a safe place and off the roads until the storm passes," North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said.

In the Bahamas, officials said Thursday that the death toll there from Hurricane Dorian had increased to 30.

Bahamian Health Minister Duane Sands said in a phone interview late Thursday that he expects that number to be "significantly higher" in coming days as crews continue search-and-rescue operations on the battered islands.

Sands said the victims are from Grand Bahama and the Abaco islands.

After slamming the Bahamas with 185-mph winds, Dorian swept past Florida, grazed Georgia, and then hugged the South Carolina-North Carolina coastline.

"I think we're in for a great big mess," said 61-year-old Leslie Lanier, who decided to stay behind, and boarded up her home and bookstore on Ocracoke Island on the Outer Banks, making sure to move the books 5 to 6 feet off the floor.

The National Hurricane Center forecast as much as 15 inches of rain for the coastal Carolinas, with flash flooding likely.

In Charleston, a historic port city on a peninsula that is prone to flooding even from ordinary storms, Dorian toppled some 150 trees, swamped roads and took down power lines, officials said, but the flooding and wind weren't nearly as bad as feared.

By late afternoon Thursday, Shannon Scaff, the director of emergency management, said the city of 136,000 people had largely avoided major catastrophe.

"We got hit more than we have in other storms, but anybody familiar with Charleston would probably agree that we got very fortunate yet again," Scaff said.

Dorian apparently spawned at least one tornado in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., damaging several homes, and another twister touched down in the beach town of Emerald Isle, N.C., mangling and overturning several trailer homes in a jumble of sheet metal. No immediate injuries were reported.

In coastal Wilmington, N.C., just above the South Carolina line, heavy rain fell horizontally, trees bent in the wind, and traffic lights swayed as the hurricane drew near.

The four deaths attributed to the storm in the Southeast took place in Florida and North Carolina. All of them involved men who died in falls or by electrocution while trimming trees, putting up storm shutters or otherwise getting ready for the hurricane.

At 10 p.m. CDT, Dorian was centered about 35 miles southeast of Wilmington, N.C. The Category 2 storm had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph and was moving northeast at 13 mph.

As it closed in on the Eastern Seaboard, Navy ships were ordered to ride out the storm at sea, and military aircraft were moved inland. More than 700 airline flights scheduled for Thursday and today were canceled. And hundreds of shelter animals were airlifted from coastal South Carolina to Delaware.

Tybee Island, Ga., population 3,000, got through the storm without flooding. "If the worst that comes out of this is people blame others for calling evacuations, then that's wonderful," Mayor Jason Buelterman said.

By early afternoon, Gov. Henry McMaster of South Carolina lifted evacuation orders for three counties along the state's southern coast -- Jasper, Beaufort and Colleton -- but cautioned residents there that they might encounter power losses, downed lines and dangerous flooding upon their return.

"Don't be surprised if there was water in your home," he said. "You might have animals, snakes. You don't know what might be in there, so be very careful as you return."

McMaster said he was concerned about worse-than-expected rain and surge north of Charleston. As much as 4 feet of water flowed on Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach, he said. The Waccamaw River was expected to crest late today and into Saturday morning.

"We're still battening down the hatches," McMaster said. "When the wind stops, we still have to deal with the water because the water's going to last longer."

RESIDENTS REACT

In the South Carolina coastal fishing village of McClellanville, oysterman and bartender Pete Kornack was taking Dorian seriously as it churned closer to him Thursday morning, but unlike in other hurricanes, he decided to stay put.

"I'm not running anymore," said Kornack, 52, whose mother-in-law is in her 80s and does not travel as well as she used to. It is tiresome, he said, to live constantly in the cross hairs.

He has lived through so many storms he mixes up their names, saying "It's like someone points a cannon at you, and says, 'We might pull the trigger, we might push the button.' It's a bad feeling. It's just trauma."

The coastal Carolinas offer a number of challenges in a storm. Some of the barrier islands in the Outer Banks are difficult to access. This summer, officials in Dare County dredged a channel to ensure that an emergency ferry could pass between Rodanthe, on a sliver of barrier island, and the mainland town of Stumpy Point.

Bridges on and off coastal land masses can become dangerous to cross in high sustained winds, as they were in Charleston County on Thursday.

In Wilmington, N.C., last year, Hurricane Florence washed out the highways that lead into the city, effectively turning the city into a temporary island of 122,000 people. Dorian approached as the city was still getting over Florence.

Blue tarps still cover many roofs, and contractors are in high demand. Some residents worked to speed up repairs on their homes to get them ready for Dorian this week.

Ahead of Dorian, members of faith-based groups and volunteer organizations knocked on doors in flood-prone areas to give residents a heads-up.

Katie Meekins, 72, and her husband had taken Hurricane Florence seriously and evacuated from their Wilmington home for 10 days. This time around, the couple stayed in their house, thinking Dorian might veer east into the ocean.

But Thursday morning, they watched as a tornado emerged in their golf-course community of Porters Neck, and as trees fell on their house and that of a neighbor.

The couple had moved to greater Wilmington for a laid-back retirement, Meekins said, but during hurricane season it has proved to be anything but restful.

"We've been OK with this," she said of the storms so far. "But I'd assume that in another 10 years, we won't."

Information for this article was contributed by Meg Kinnard, Russ Bynum, Gary Robertson, Jeffrey Collins, Jay Reeves, Ben Finley, Jeff Martin, Seth Borenstein, David Koenig and staff members of The Associated Press; and by Richard Fausset and Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs of The New York Times.

Photo by AP/GONZALO GAUDENZI

The damage in Great Abaco, Bahamas, is evident in this photo taken Thursday. The death toll in the Bahamas was put at 30 Thursday, but officials expect that to rise.

Photo by AP/The Sun News/JASON LEE

Flood water swirls around a storm drain Thursday in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., as Hurricane Dorian dumps heavy rain. Damage was light in many parts of South Carolina and Georgia.

Photo by AP/JONATHON GRUENKE

Power company crews from northern Virginia converge on a staging area Thursday in Hampton, Va., to be ready to respond to downed power lines as Hurricane Dorian makes its way up the coastline.

