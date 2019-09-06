Duggars said to be helping in Bahamas

George Bolter, left, and his parents walk through the remains of his home destroyed by Hurricane Dorian in the Pine Bay neighborhood of Freeport, Bahamas, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Rescuers trying to reach drenched and stunned victims in the Bahamas fanned out across a blasted landscape of smashed and flooded homes Wednesday, while disaster relief organizations rushed to bring in food and medicine. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

A Springdale-based company founded by John David Duggar is helping with the disaster-recovery effort in the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, according to a family representative.

Chad Gallagher of Legacy Consulting, which represents the Duggar family, said in an email that the company is Medical Evacuation Disaster Intervention Corp., or "Medic Corps" for short. Duggar registered the company Dec. 31, according to the Arkansas secretary of state website.

"The organization has run multiple disaster relief efforts in the Philippines and elsewhere," Gallagher wrote in an email. "The family has deep compassion and care for those in crisis and hope their efforts provide assistance and relief to those in need."

Several members of the Jim Bob Duggar family in Springdale are with the group, according to a Facebook post on the family's official website about 1 p.m. Tuesday. The Duggars are best known for appearing on the former TLC cable channel show 19 Kids and Counting.

"John, Jana, Jason, James, and Austin took off early this morning to the Bahamas with a medical and disaster relief team to help after the massive devastation from Hurricane Dorian. They're now on the ground! Please keep the team and all who've been affected by this horrific storm in your prayers!"

The website asks for donations for the company.

"THANK YOU for your donations! Medic Corps has dispatched trained medical professionals ranging from firefighters & EMTs to Emergency Trauma Medical Doctors to the Bahamas. All donated funds are 100% supporting the relief effort of our all-volunteer team serving needs on the ground right now. Medic Corps is a nonprofit organization based in the USA with IRS 501(c)3 pending status," reads a Hurricane Dorian update posted Thursday.

Sheep Dog Impact Assistance, another disaster-relief group, was preparing a team Thursday in Northwest Arkansas for a possible trip that would leave Monday for Wilmington, N.C., said Jayme Lingo, outreach coordinator. The group has been to that area before after a hurricane, Lingo said.

When a natural disaster strikes, teams from Sheep Dog and other volunteers are deployed to provide immediate "impact assistance" in devastated communities, according to the Sheep Dog website.

The organization also has a team made up of members and volunteers in Florida who might leave for the Bahamas later next week, Lingo said.

A Section on 09/06/2019