Gun belonging to employee 'discovered' inside Arkansas high school

A gun was “discovered” Thursday inside Lakeside High School in Hot Springs, district Superintendent Shawn Cook said in a statement. Cook said in the statement the gun belonged to a school employee and "the incident was self-reported by the employee."

Hot Springs police Cpl. Joey Williams said to his understanding, the gun was not found by a student but rather the employee went directly to administrators.

The district said the employee is no longer on campus and will not be at school or school events during the investigation of the incident.

“To our knowledge, no threat was made by the employee to anyone,” Cook said in the statement. “However, safety is our top priority and this situation is being investigated accordingly.”

Williams said the district is conducting an internal investigation separate from the police investigation. Police are interviewing witnesses and looking at video footage, and Williams said a case file will be prepared and submitted to the prosecuting attorney's office.