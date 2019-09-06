Reporter leaving Little Rock's KATV after 6 years

KATV reporter Matt Mershon announced Thursday he will be leaving Little Rock for a reporting position at Spectrum News in Austin, Texas. Next week will be his last with Channel 7.

Mershon started at KATV in 2013 as a general assignment reporter, according to his bio on the station’s website. Prior to that, he was a general assignment reporter in Rockford, Ill.

I took a leap of faith 6 years ago and moved to Arkansas to take a job at @KATVNews. I’ve crisscrossed the state and been lucky to meet some amazing people - many I now call friends, some that are now family. Unfortunately all good things must come to an end. — Matt Mershon (@MattMershonKATV) September 5, 2019

Mershon said in an interview with the Democrat-Gazette that he most enjoyed traveling and meeting people all across the state during his time as a reporter.

He said he appreciates the dedication of KATV's audience.

"People trusted us and wanted to watch us," Mershon said. "To say my time in Arkansas has been an adventure is an understatement."