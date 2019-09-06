Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest New app In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Reporter leaving Little Rock's KATV after 6 years

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 4:24 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption The KATV Building that fronts the entire block of East 4th Street between Main and Scott streets in Little Rock. - Photo by Rick McFarland

KATV reporter Matt Mershon announced Thursday he will be leaving Little Rock for a reporting position at Spectrum News in Austin, Texas. Next week will be his last with Channel 7.

Mershon started at KATV in 2013 as a general assignment reporter, according to his bio on the station’s website. Prior to that, he was a general assignment reporter in Rockford, Ill.

Mershon said in an interview with the Democrat-Gazette that he most enjoyed traveling and meeting people all across the state during his time as a reporter.

He said he appreciates the dedication of KATV's audience.

"People trusted us and wanted to watch us," Mershon said. "To say my time in Arkansas has been an adventure is an understatement."

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT